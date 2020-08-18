What are essential oils?

Essential oils are extracted from the seed, bark, roots, stems, leaf, flower, resins and other parts of the plants through distillation often using steam. As these oils replicate the plant in terms of its nutrient profile, scent and flavour, these are highly concentrated and must be used in regulated quantities.

It is imperative that we understand all about essential oils and the ingredients that go in making them before investing in the final product. It’s all the more important if you’re intrigued to make your own concoctions using your favourite essential oils.

It’s about time we address the pressing issue around essential oils and how beneficial and useful they really are! It is here that Juicy Chemistry guides us.

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender flowers are gently pressed to release their sweet-smelling, intensely floral oils. This highly versatile oil has phenomenal healing properties for the skin, hair, and body. It acts as a mild antiseptic, disinfectant, and has antifungal properties.

Blood Orange Essential

Grown in the volcanic region of Mount Etna in Sicily, Blood Oranges are a variety of sweet oranges with crimson. Blood Orange essential oil is derived from its peel. It has an uplifting and calming scent that boosts the spirits and immune system. High Vitamin C content makes skin radiant and healthy. It also helps in collagen production resulting in supple and ageless skin.

Tuscany Lemon Essential Oil

The very versatile Italian Lemon essential oil boasts of an array of beauty, health and wellness benefits. It is well-known for its abundance of disinfecting, purifying and cleansing essences. Tuscany lemon essential oil is extracted from its citrus peel. It has skin-brightening properties that fight hyperpigmentation and helps even-out skin. It also reduces oxidative damage and maintains a youthful glow.

Peppermint Essential Oil

Peppermint Oil is extracted from the leaves of peppermint and has a lovely cooling effect when applied to the skin as well as a sharp, uplifting aroma. It is an effective anti-fungal agent and also has astringent properties. It is a popular pain reliever for common use. When used in aromatherapy, add a few drops to the diffuser well with water in it. Its uplifting, invigorating, and stimulating scent helps promote concentration and relieve mental fatigue, apathy, headaches, and depression. The analgesic properties in oil help gradually relax muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, and headache.

Australian Tea Tree Essential Oil

Sourced directly from artisanal communities of Australia, Tea Tree oil delivers tremendous antibacterial and antiseptic benefits. It promotes healing without stripping the skin off moisture, making it an excellent natural remedy for acne treatment. Tea tree is also considered to be one of the most trusted ingredients for dandruff treatment.