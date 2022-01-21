All the samosa lovers out there, this article is for you!

Samosas have been India’s favorite snacks for a long while now. Here, we don’t need a special occasion to bring out these savory delights. Whether there are guests or one is just sitting alone watching the rains, samosas along with green chutney and tamarind sauce make for the great company always. Most of us know the classic aloo samosas but little nooks and corners across India have come up with their innovative variants which you can even make at home to try something new.

So, if you are a samosa lover, don’t hold back. Here is a list of the best samosa types ever. Go on, binge on these delicious treats.

Keema Samosa

For most of us out there who like to call ourselves purely non-vegetarians, a samosa might not be that appealing. But what transpires when you season it up with a bit of keema? Who can reject a succulent tartlet bloated with keema suffused in cumin and cinnamon? The taste of this is simply heavenly and will indeed take you to heaven and back.

Chole Samosa

The Chole is an important constituent of every type of chaat food in India. It is prepared with a stuffing of chickpeas prepared in the most aromatic spices and seasoned with coriander. The crunchy exterior of this type of samosa is in blatant contrast to the lip-smacking filling and will make you go on a samosa binge, for sure!

Pasta Samosa

Pasta is heaven on a plate for every food lover. Pasta samosa might sound a bit peculiar, but the palate is outstanding. Making this samosa could be a bit tricky. You need to remember to make sure to make the pasta dry and prepare a denser kind of pasta sauce in the filling.

Cheese Samosa

The one single constituent that serves fit with every food is cheese, the much-loved coating, filling, and enhancer at every table! Cheese Samosas especially are found in almost every street food vendor’s cart in India. Be it the Indian paneer, feta cheese or, mozzarella, stuffing made from the cheese will make you want to have this snack every day!

Egg Samosa

The egg samosa is yet another spectacular savory. The samosa is stuffed with chopped boiled eggs or scrambled eggs stuffed and then fried to make tasty little treats. Have this with tomato sauce or rich mint chutney. It will be worth it!

Chowmein Samosa

Yes, this might be a bit shocking, but it is a lip-smacking wonder. Petite samosas satiated with chow mein whether it is Indian, the Hakka noodles type or Asian will make for a perfect snack and is a must-try!

Fish Samosa

Many of us love fish and have a constant need to add fish to everything. This samosa is stuffed with a filling of poached fish along with herbs, seasonings and, some mashed potato. Without a doubt, this assortment of samosa is going to be your favorite snack from now onward!

Punjabi Samosa

Punjabi samosa is more of a delicacy rather than a snack. This relishing dish is simply stunning in taste and flavor. It is made with spicy cinnamon, full black peppercorns, cloves, green cardamom, a little bit of cumin, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and dry pomegranate seeds. The dish is as healthy as it is tasty. The potato and green peas filling make it relishing. Have this with any kind of tea for a refreshing evening.

Tandoori Paneer Samosa

The tandoori flavor is an exceptionally unique one and when paired with paneer it only becomes a better combination. This spicy type of samosa has a vibrant appeal regarding flavor and taste. This type of samosa is made from fresh small onions, paneer cubes, low-fat cottage cheese, water, fresh spring onions, and fresh coriander. The delectable and tangy Tandoori Paneer Samosa is a delight for all paneer fans out there.

Shrimp Samosa

The shrimp samosa is yet another spectacular savory. The samosa is stuffed with shrimp and then fried to make tasty little treats. Have this with tomato sauce or rich mint chutney. It will be worth it!

Tuna Samosa

There are only a few snacks that you can prepare with canned Tuna (Tuna is a big fish residing in warm seas). If you are interested in deep-fried food (but eat it moderately) the Tuna Samosa is a perfect choice. Also, it is a great starter when you hang out with friends!