Still thinking what to do special this Rose Day? Scroll down for fantastic ideas

It is that time of the year again. Valentines’ week is making its way to us, and it is turning the world into shades of bright red – the color of love. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year throughout the world. Is preceded by Rose Day on February 7, which marks the beginning of Valentine’s week.

When you are falling short of words to express and convey your love, gratitude, and intensity of your feelings, a rose flower arrangement can help you fix it. On Rose day, couples express love for that special someone by giving them a red rose. On this day, set the scene and express your love by presenting them with a red rose.

The ideal way to celebrate the day is by presenting a rose, but you can also pick a bunch of roses, or pair them with other shades of rose flower.

Roses can be of various colors and each color represents a different meaning, while the Red Rose represents love and romance, the Yellow roses represent friendship. If you have been recently got married or have started a new relationship, you can give your loved ones white roses as they represent a new beginning.

You can give many other things to your partner on this Rose day, for example, you can take them to a restaurant, give them a beautiful gift, send them beautiful quotes, take them for a date night, etc.

Here are some of the other fantastic ideas for Rose day:

Quotes:

*Happy Rose Day, darling! You have become an integral part of my life. May our path be filled with colorful roses and no thorns!

*People who are are blessed with true love in their life are the luckiest. Thank you for making me one of them. Happy Rose Day, my love!

*My life is empty without you, Just like a garden without roses. Stay with me always. Happy Rose Day!

*Rose Days will come and go, but my love and best wishes for you will be forever. Happy Rose Day!

*There are billions of people in this world, but my life feels complete with only one, you. Happy Rose Day, honey!

Restaurants to go in Delhi:

1. Indian Accent

One of the prettiest and top romantic restaurants in Delhi, Indian Accent is built entirely from glass. With elegant interiors, classic ambiance, and rich seating, the place is the center of attraction for most couples in Delhi. The decor here is mesmerizing and radiant. The hospitable staff provides quick service and makes sure that you don’t leave disappointed. Couples have always chosen this restaurant to make their dates even more special. Suffice it to say that it’s one of the most romantic places in Delhi NCR to dine at.

Address: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Must-haves: Kashmiri Morels MussallumPamersan PapadKanyakumari Pepper CrabCrispy IdiyappamMeetha Achar Prok RibsSun Dried MangoPickled KohlrabiButter Chicken KulchaCrisp SeviyanSummer BerriesPancakesBiryaniDal Makhani

2. Jamun

Nothing can beat the surreal ambiance and interiors of Jamun. More than that, you’ll be pleased with their commitment to taste and presentation of the food you order. In a city like Delhi, where there’s a horde of romantic places, Jamun will definitely win the race with its original concept and exquisite meals. You’ll surely have a pitcher-perfect moment here and it’s undoubtedly one of those restaurants where you would want to bring your better half for dinner.

Address: 17, Lodhi Colony, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Must-haves: Lal MaansButter, ChickenDal, MakhaniPaneer, TikkaFish

3. Sevilla – The Claridges

Sevilla’s styling is inspired by Mediterranean azure skies and landscapes. A truly romantic place, the indoors and outdoors merge to provide you with a free-flowing, casual dining experience. The restaurant continues to win unprecedented praise, awards, and rave reviews for its innovative gastronomy.

One of the most romantic hotels in Delhi for couples, The Claridges resides in Central Delhi and it’s a perfect place to be with your significant other. The moment you step into the restaurant it’s like a fairytale dream you don’t wish to wake up from. The ambiance is bespoke and the food is super delicious. It’s a date-friendly place where you could enjoy candlelight dinner with your significant other in D-town.

Address: The Claridges, 12, Near Lodhi Road, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

Must haves: PaellaRavioli, TiramisuRisotto, PastaFish

4. Olive Bar & Kitchen

Worlds collide and time stops in this alfresco Mediterranean restaurant. With beautiful white walls, a pebbled courtyard, a canopy of the Banyan tree, and the starry tree-top terrace bar, there’s hardly anything your significant other wouldn’t approve of at this romantic restaurant in Delhi.

Olive Bar & Kitchen is set in the time of the prohibition era when cocktails were served in teacups and the entertainment was live bands, silent cinema, and floor shows.

They offer the best martinis in town whipped up by their celebrity bartender Zdenek Kastanek along with delicious food and eclectic music in the most beautiful setting. You’ve got to add this restaurant to your list of the best restaurant in Delhi for couples.

Address: One Style Mile, Haveli 6, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Must-haves: Chocolate Fondant, Mezze Platter, Pasta, Cheesecake, Fish

Other plans for Rose Day:

Flower Bouquet

Since it’s the day of expressing emotions through flowers, remember to begin the day by gifting a special bouquet to your loved one. Your partner might have their own favorite choice of flowers, so you can make a combination of different roses, orchids, tulips and gift them a bouquet. Various websites accept bouquet deliveries and also give an option of customizing the bouquet.

A DIY Rose Card

You do not need to step out for this one. A cute greeting made from craft materials available at home will surely impress your special someone. If you are a person who saves dried flowers in a book somewhere, you can always add them to your greeting card to make it even more special.

Make some breakfast

Small gestures go a long way in expressing love and care for someone. Whip up a coffee, make some pancake, or even just toast. A morning breakfast made for your partner will make them feel really special. Present the breakfast along with a red rose to celebrate the significance of this day.

Gifts throughout the day

Along with roses, various other gifts, such as a collage of pictures that remind you and your partner of some memorable moments spent together, can also be given. You can even share a special social media post for your better half. Write a heartfelt note along with it to let them know what they mean to you.

Indulge in favorite activities together

Be it a board game, painting, or even dancing to your favorite music, spending some quality time with your beloved will give you both memories to cherish. Slow dancing on romantic music is a good way to enjoy your partner’s company.

A Cosy Dinner Date

When you are in love, even a simple dinner in your living room can turn out to be romantic. Light up some candles and decorate the house with roses to help romance blossom between you and your partner. A late-night movie with mandatory popcorn also works wonders with the right person.