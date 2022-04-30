Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 29

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries:

Despite a hectic schedule, your health will remain perfectly fine today. There might be a rise in expenditure, but rise in income will take care of your expenses. People you live with might get a little upset because of you. Those on a small vacation with their loved ones will have a memorable day today. Do not to make any harsh comments if you are into an argument. You will have a wonderful day with your spouse today. It will be good for you not to postpone any task, if you are able to complete it today itself.

Taurus:

Get rid of your negative thoughts like fear, doubts, anger and greed. These will only attract just the opposite of what you want. Read something inspirational or watch a movie that conveys positivity. The sudden arrival of money today can help you relieve from many financial troubles. Unexpected gifts and presents from relatives and friends on cards. Your love life will reach a new height. Your ability to act swiftly to problems may bring you appreciations and recognition. Life has been really tough with for the last few days; today you will find yourself in the paradise of your spouse. Positive thinking can transform your life.

Gemini:

Heart patients of this zodiac sign must quit coffee immediately to avoid serious health issues. Those who have borrowed money from private lenders may have to repay the loan under any circumstances today. Your spouse will put a lot of efforts to make you feel special. Today, you will be able to take time out for yourself, despite the busy schedule, use it well. Your life is getting back on track slowly but steadily, and you can actually realize this today.

Cancer:

A rewarding day today as you will receive several awards for your selfless deeds. It was not expected, but you deserve the best things in life. You will be praised by your co-workers and seniors for sincerity and dedication to work. You may find difficult to control your emotions, but do not show it. Your financial condition will improve gradually. Friends will be more supportive. You will have a deep and soulful romantic conversation with with your spouse. Your lady love will make you feel how special you are. You may meet an old friend after a long time.

Leo:

Your emotions are your guiding force today. Listen to your heart and act accordingly. You are going to enjoy your life to the fullest. Invest money wisely for long-run profits. You will be upset with your children. Romance is on the cards today. You will go on a candle light dinner with your beloved to a well-decorated restaurant. You will feel ecstasy of love with spouse in the day. Simultaneously, you will be involved in social welfare activities to increase your contacts.

Virgo:

You will feel dissatisfied and angry today. You will be under pressure from all directions. It’s advisable to stay focused and work calmly. The financial condition is likely to improve slightly. If you had lend money to anyone, you may get your money back. You will enjoy company of children today. You may indulge into a heated argument with your partner. You can spend day by reading books and magazines. Your spouse will take you to golden days of your youth when you together were making romance. This is refresh your mood. You may impress your co-workers with your style of work.

Libra:

Health related issues might cause discomfort. Don’t make investments in haste. A day full of happiness as spouse makes efforts to give joy. Volunteering work will help you look at yourself more positively. Romantic time with spouse. Important decision with family may be taken

Scorpio:

You will be energetic. Work pressure may make you irritated. If you are planning on hanging out with your friends, then spend money wisely. You would like to do the things you used to do in your childhood. You might find your married life boring.

Sagittarius:

Health will remain stable despite hectic schedule. Those involved in small-scale business may get advice from their closed ones, which will be beneficial. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards. Avoid blackmailing your mate emotionally. Explore travel opportunities. Today, your spouse might show you his/ her not-so-good side.

Capricorn:

You may get out of office early and do things that you enjoy. Long pending dues may finally be recovered. Sudden romantic encounter may confuse you. Travelling may not bring you immediate results. You may get to spend some wonderful time with family and friends.

Aquarius:

You may spend an amazing day. Financial benefits may come your way. a better understanding with spouse may bring happiness, peace and prosperity at home. You may miss true love. Unexpected guests may disturb your plans but it would make your day. A family member may share love-related issue and seek your advice.

Pisces

Your approach to work of all kinds is creative and innovatory. You must press ahead with all speed, for life will not always give you the opportunities it does now. One further word of warning; look after your ever-delicate Piscean health, and wrap yourself in cotton-wool if need be.