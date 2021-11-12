Acts of kindness to adopt when dating online

In order to have a comfortable dating experience, you sometimes need an act of kindness and a compassionate gesture rather than putting yourself out there resulting in nerve-wracking.

According to Bumble’s recent survey in India, kindness (55%) and emotional connection (60%) clicked the apex followed by empathy (32%), based on priorities at the time of dating or choosing a potential mate, after the pandemic situation.

The relationship expert of Bumble, Shahzeen Shivdasani shares some of the tips about how to act kind while an online date on this World Kindness Day:

1. Respect boundaries: As and when you get to know people better after getting connected, you need to keep patience while talking to them. Give time and space to connect, if someone didn’t respond to you. Priorities may vary from person to person, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in you. Allow them to have the space to respond at their convenience besides knowing you giving full attention. It is very essential to respect someone’s boundaries.

2. Make them feel safe: One of the vital acts of kindness you can adopt is making your partner feel safe. Allow them to feel that they can be themselves around you. If the other person experiences a moment of weakness, you should not judge them.

3. Express gratitude: A relationship carries the value of expressing gratitude in the long run while you are getting to know someone. Small gestures like writing a thoughtful note or a ‘thank you’ after the date may create a sober impression. Kindness is a very attractive trait!

4. No ghosting: Be kind and straightforward while deciding not to proceed further with someone in a dating app. Let them be aware of your negative decision of not carrying further. You might also remain friends perhaps. Just disappearing and without proper communication may hurt and demotivate them.

5. Be a good listener: Be empathetic while someone is trying to share something with you. Try to listen without dismissing the other person. Communication is a two-way process, whereas, relationships only grow when you both heard, felt, seen, and understood.

One can feel dating is a difficult task. As a New Year resolution, let us try to be kind and treat others in the same way.