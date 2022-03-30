Are you feeling that he is wasting your time?

Loving someone and spending quality time with them is the best feeling. But when you feel like he is wasting your time or not interested in you, then you must immediately walk away from that relationship.

Today in this article we have gathered some of the signs which will help you to find that he is wasting your time. Just scroll and read on!

Here are 5 signs he’s wasting your time

1. He avoids meeting your family

The most important people in your life so far have been your family and closest friends. Now that he’s in your life, you want to introduce him to those important people. You want him to meet your family, but somehow he always manages to weasel himself out of it. If he doesn’t want to meet your favourite people, then is he really worth your time?

2. When he talks about the future, he doesn’t include you

A future should involve both of you, not just one of you. If he keeps talking about a future without you, or including you but only as an afterthought, he’s definitely not in it for the long run like you are.

3. He doesn’t really know what he wants

He’s indecisive not only about what candy bar he wants at the store but what he wants out of life. He’s constantly changing his mind and never really thinks things through. Especially when things include you.

4. You don’t know a whole lot about him

When you look at him, you realize he’s never really told you much about his life. You’ve had great conversations, but they’ve only ever scratched the surface. You don’t know what’s truly underneath.

5. He doesn’t make you a priority

When you want to do something, sometimes you feel like you always come second to what he wants. If he isn’t putting you first and making you a priority in his life, it may not be meant to be.