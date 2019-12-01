Dear Comrade actress, Rashmika Mandanna in the last couple of years has proved her acting skills. The actress is not only winning hearts with a strong on-screen presence but is also grabbing attention with her stylish statements.

At present, the actress has around 3.2 million followers on Instagram. On Sunday, she has shared her stunning pictures from the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2019), which was held in Goa on November 28.

The actress opted for a very unique outfit for the event. She wore a Benarasi buti cotton silk mul with new-age interlock jersey and net. The strapless bodycon dress featured feathers and crystals in which the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous.

She completed her look with messy hairdo, neutral makeup, bright lips and statement earrings. Rashmika never fails to impress her with style statements. Her fans left heart emojis on her picture.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in Mahesh Babu’s Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress has quite a few interesting films in the kitty.