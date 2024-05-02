Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky sets record as India’s priciest whisky, selling at Rs 5 lakhs per bottle

Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky achieves a historic milestone as the only Indian whisky selling at Rs 5 lakhs per bottle. This ultra-luxury offering, part of Radico Khaitan’s esteemed Rampur franchise, represents the pinnacle of Indian whisky craftsmanship and exclusivity. Out of a limited release of 400 bottles, only two remain, serving as a testament to the exceptional quality and rarity of Indian single malt whiskies.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, expressed his excitement about the milestone and said, “We are thrilled to announce that the last two bottles of Rampur Signature Reserve, out of the 400 bottles produced, are available exclusively at Hyderabad duty-free. This represents not just a whisky, but a legacy of Indian craftsmanship and heritage, inviting enthusiasts, collectors, and travellers to experience the unmatched quality of Radico Khaitan’s offerings.”

In commemoration of Rampur Distillery’s 75th anniversary, Radico Khaitan introduced a super luxury variant of Rampur’s Indian Single Malt Whisky to the international market. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by Radico Khaitan, Rampur Signature Reserve undergoes an elaborate ageing process in American Standard Oak Barrels, enduring the challenges of India’s diverse climates. It is one of the oldest malts from India.

Advertisement

The Master Blender handpicked four distinct casks, which were then transferred to specially chosen PX Sherry Butts from Jerez, Spain, for the final maturation phase. This dedication to precision and excellence sets Rampur Signature Reserve apart as an exceptional expression of Indian whisky artistry.

Each bottle in this limited-edition collection is individually numbered and carries the signatures of Dr. Lalit Khaitan, Chairman, and the Rampur Master Maker, adding a personal touch to its exclusivity.

Rampur’s Indian Single Malt Whisky collection offers a diverse price range to suit every enthusiast. Beginning with the Double Gold winner at the San Francisco World Wine & Spirits Awards, Rampur Select at Rs 14,000 per bottle in 2016, it includes the now sold-out PX Sherry variant at Rs 12,000 per bottle and the approachable Rampur Double Cask at Rs 8,500 per bottle in 2018. Leading the range is the prestigious Signature Reserve priced at Rs 5,00,000 per bottle, launched in 2018. Accompanying it is the Rampur Asava, honoured as the Best World Whisky at the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards, New York, priced at Rs 10,000 per bottle since 2019.

Travel Retail exclusive, Rampur Trigun at Rs 17,000 per bottle and the Rampur Jugalbandhi series starting at Rs 40,000 per bottle demonstrate Rampur’s commitment to innovation and diversity in Indian single malt whisky.

In addition to the ultra-luxury Rampur Signature Reserve, Radico Khaitan has curated a diverse range of premium spirits available at Hyderabad duty-free. This portfolio includes the distinguished Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky, the rich and complex Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky, the acclaimed Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Gold edition, and the regal Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky.