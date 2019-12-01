The Yaariyan fame Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most beautiful actresses to grace the B-town. The actress is taking the fashion game up by a notch with her back-to-back glamorous appearances.

Recently, the diva took off to Goa to attend International Film Festival of India. The actress shared pictures from the event. Undoubtedly, the actress looked absolutely breathtaking in them.

For one of the occasions, the diva opted for a floor-sweeping gown from Dolly J Studio. The pristine white dress featured an elegant bow on the neckline and orange-black dyed flowers all over it.

The flowy silhouette, the frill details on the skirt and the cinched waist of the gown accentuated her svelte frame perfectly.

Rakul styled the splendid halter neck attire with middle-parted sleekly styled open locks and minimal accessories. To complete her look, she opted for light brown eye shadow, sleek eye liner, fluttery lashes, berry-toned lips, well-defined brows, bronzed cheekbones and dewy make-up.

She can be seen slaying the glam game and fans are swooning.

On the professional front, Rakul will be next seen in Attack which is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars also John Abraham. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.