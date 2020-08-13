Post-weaning depression is a form of mental illness which can occur after a woman stops breastfeeding. Like other depression, it requires immediate medical attention. It is a result of hormonal fluctuations and/or the psychological stress of weaning the baby away from breast milk in favour of semi-solid food.

This helps the baby’s diet and encourages them to feed them on food. The initial symptoms of post-weaning involve increased irritability, teariness, loss of pleasure in a usually pleasurable activity, fatigue and trouble concentrating, points out Dr. Shilpi Srivastava, Consultant, Physiotherapist & Lactation expert, Motherhood Hospital.

Why these kinds of depression often get under diagnosed?

The expert answers: “Post-weaning depression doesn’t always set in right after a mom stops breastfeeding. Because of this, it’s likely that some moms are going through it without ever connecting their symptoms to the weaning process. Estrogen generally remains lower during breastfeeding and returns to pre-pregnancy levels after weaning. For some women, this happens at slower rates. Shifting estrogen levels causes depressed or irritable mood for some women.”

Lack of monitoring – Post-weaning depression doesn’t get its fair share of attention. That may have something to do with the fact that moms aren’t always closely monitored for depression at the time of weaning.

Hormonal shifts – Oxytocin, which increases during breastfeeding, decreases with weaning. This is the bonding, feel good hormone and a woman may miss the oxytocin rush and instead experience an intense sense of loss and sadness. Other hormones play a role, too. Prolactin, which is typically elevated during breastfeeding, is associated with feelings of calm. An abrupt decrease in this hormone, when abrupt weaning occurs, this can cause ill feelings as well.

Lack of awareness – Women often do not reveal they have these feelings or don’t realise that post-weaning depression is what they are experiencing.

When should one seek help?

Some sadness and a feeling of loss may be normal during the weaning process-but if you feel like something larger may be at work, experts recommend seeking help. If the symptoms become severe enough to interfere with Mom’s ability to function, if you have thoughts of suicide, if you has trouble taking care of yourself and the baby, if you has difficulty in sleeping or have loss of appetite, then this is more severe and requires evaluation and treatment

Mothers who are dealing with any of these symptoms can get in touch with their gynaecologist, to help determine the best course of treatment. That may include therapy, medication, or supplemental hormones. Sometimes the symptoms or their timeline may not even fit the commonly painted picture of maternal mental health issues.

Don’t suffer in silence. Visit a doctor. Talk to your spouse, family, and friends. Seek out mental and psychological counselling. A mother will get better, but in the meantime, she needs support too.