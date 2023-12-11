Popping pimples: Try these quick ayurvedic remedies

Pimples are perhaps the most significant everyday skincare woes we endure. They appear at the most inopportune times, are incredibly stubborn, and can often leave lasting scars on the skin. Pimples occur when dirt, oil, and bacteria become trapped in skin pores and hair follicles. Additionally, factors such as unhealthy lifestyle choices, poor eating habits, stress, and an inconsistent skincare routine contribute to the problem and you might have the urge to popping those pimples.

While the beauty and skincare industry offers specific products tailored to different skin qualities, textures, and types to combat pimples, Ayurveda, a traditional form of medicine, focuses on eliminating the issue at its source. Ayurveda posits that an imbalance in the Pitta Disha is the root cause of these aggravating pimples. Below, we present some Ayurvedic remedies for you to consider.

Turmeric

The potential of this Ayurvedic remedy is now known by all. Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, antibacterial, antimicrobial, and rich in antioxidants. Curcumin, a naturally occurring antioxidant found in turmeric, helps combat free radicals, dirt, and bacterial growth that clogs skin pores. It also aids in brightening the skin by treating hyperpigmentation. Make a turmeric paste using water or honey, apply it all over your face and neck, and rinse it off after a while.

Tulsi

Tulsi can be found in almost every Indian household due to its religious value. Beyond that, Tulsi is also an Ayurvedic miracle with potent anti-acne properties. It fights acne-causing bacteria and helps eliminate bodily toxins from within. You can either apply tulsi mixed with ubtan to your face or consume it every day on an empty stomach for visible results—bright and clear skin in just a few days.

Aloe Vera

The skincare and haircare industry considers aloe vera the elixir for radiant skin and a healthy mane. With its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera can be used as a pack, applied directly, or consumed as aloe vera juice.

Triphala

Acne is not only caused by skin pore blockage and bacteria formation; your diet and gut health also play a pivotal role in determining your skin health. Triphala helps fight acne and pimples from within by removing toxins and improving gut health. Soak Triphala overnight and consume the water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood is often found as an ingredient in store-bought face packs. With its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, sandalwood is an excellent Ayurvedic remedy for clearing pimples and pimple marks. Mix sandalwood with honey not only to fight pimples but also to moisturize your face and combat winter dryness.

Ayurveda is a powerhouse of potent natural ingredients that help balance the doshas, mind, body, and surroundings. It aids in fighting skin problems and nourishes the skin from within.

