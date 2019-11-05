World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year as a campaign to raise awareness around an illness that impacts over 72 million people across the country. Diabetes is slowly becoming one of the most common diseases across India. According to the Indian Diabetes Federation, this number will increase to more than double and reach 134 million by 2025. There are several factors that contribute to an increase in the number of Indians suffering from diabetes.

With this year’s theme centered on ‘The Family and Diabetes’, here are a few tips that will help you to manage this lifestyle disease better.

Change your snacking choices

One really needs to change their snacking choices. For a patient suffering from type 2 diabetes, the first step is to manage the disease by imbibing healthier food habits and to snack right.

Stressing on the importance of eating right, Bollywood Actress, Soha Ali Khan said, “We Indians really love our snacks in all forms – sweet or savory. Many of us tend to overindulge in them, and this can have a larger negative impact over course of time. A good way to change this is to opt for healthier snacking alternatives. In my case, I make it a point to keep food like a handful of roasted or flavoured almonds, fresh fruit or oats stored away in a small box nearby, to ensure I don’t snack on unhealthy food that gives me empty calories.”

A lot of us tend to eat fried or unhealthy snacks without worrying about repercussions. Gradually, one needs to change this habit by revising their snack routine. Replace your usual choices with food items like almonds, makhanas or yoghurt that are healthy and will also help in building your overall health.

Find ways to be more active

It is very much essential to do regular exercise to keep your body fit and healthy. Regular physical exercises help to manage your blood glucose and keep your blood pressure under control. It also helps you to manage your weight, maintain your energy levels and decrease risk for any heart diseases. Start by adding small doses of daily exercise and increase it gradually to 30 minutes or 1 hour every day.

Commenting on physical fitness, fitness enthusiast and model, Milind Soman said, “Choosing a form of exercise you enjoy will help keep you fit and motivated. My suggestion is if you enjoy a particular dance form, like to run, or prefer to swim, or enjoy aerobics – do exactly that. I also recommend to complement your fitness regime, by substituting unhealthy snacks with healthier options like almonds which make for crunchy and delicious pre or post workout meals.”

Watch your weight

Obesity and abdominal fat are often linked with increased blood sugar levels. Keeping the weight balanced will help one reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases compared to those who maintain their weight. Managing your weight is an important aspect of maintaining type 2 diabetes.

Take notes

Try to manage your blood sugar levels by maintaining a daily log and account of your day. This can include details of the amount of medication you might have taken during the day, the food you consumed, details of your physical activity, as well as things that caused you to stress during the day.

Speaking about this, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head-Dietetics, Max Healthcare (Delhi) said, “Keeping a track of the changes in your lifestyle, along with your daily schedule, as well as your medicine and food intake is important for anyone suffering from type 2 diabetes. Maintaining a daily log or diary is a great way to avoid misses, and also to map the impact. The good thing is that nowadays there are many mobile apps which can help you here. In the long run, this is a good habit that will help in managing the disease better.”

Over a period of time, this will give you a deeper insight into your progress, and help manage your lifestyle in a better and more organized way.