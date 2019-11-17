A wedding is incomplete without an invitation card. Even if the host has booked a magnificent venue with a grand feast and mesmerising decoration, a nice wedding card is what he needs at first. The invitation card actually gives a hint of the amount; the host will spend on the wedding ceremony. Nowadays, card makers give plenty of invitation card options to buy.

But have you ever heard of an invitation card that highlights the cliché aspects of a wedding ceremony. No! Here is one such wedding invitation card that is making rounds on internet, making everyone laugh aloud.

Akshar Pathak, who is a comedian by profession, has designed such a unique wedding card. This quirky wedding card highlights the honest answers of an Indian wedding host.

On November 11, the comedian has shared this honest wedding card on his official Twitter handle. Alongside the card, he wrote, “An honest wedding card. Please RSVP (sic).”

An honest wedding card. Please RSVP pic.twitter.com/0lyXDyyQPe — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 11, 2019

He has posted three pictures of a red coloured wedding card. Starting from the first picture, he mentioned, “Humne Kitna Kharcha Kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card, Ambani se kam nahi hai hum.” This invitation card features ‘Sharma Ji ka ladka’ who is getting married to ‘Verma Ji ki ladki’.

Going with the trend, Akshar has also used a hashtag #ShaVerma, to show craze among couples for having their own wedding hashtag.

While mentioning the date, the hilarious card reads, ‘A very auspicious day so there’ll be 22,000 other weddings and you’ll be stuck in traffic for hours.’ The venue details said, “Jahan 5-5 aur weddings hongi. So you get super confused and walk into the wrong one”.

The card also requests the guests for ‘no gift, give cash only’. The reason behind this is explained as ‘Hum is juicer mixer grinders ka kya krenge’.

Referring to the six and eight wedding functions of Ranveer- Deepika and Nick- Priyanka respectively, the comedian has mentioned, ‘hum bhi do teen reception karenge kam se kam’

The comedian takes a jibe at hosts arriving late in their own party by mentioning that guests are expected 7 PM onwards, however, the hosts will themselves arrive at 8:30 PM.

Coming to the direction and location, the bottom of the card reads, ‘aage direction k liye ek bahut hi confusing map hai’. The other side of the map contains a funny map with the details of whiskey at the wedding stating that it was bought by Mintu’s papa from the army canteen.

After the card went viral, people couldn’t control their laughter. Some netizens have requested to give the full menu details on the card.

Here are some funny responses on the card. Check it out:

Thanks for providing template for my sister’s wedding. 🌚 Regards,

Verma Ji ka chota ladka — Shashank Verma (@iVermaShashank) November 11, 2019

Where is that ‘mele maama ki shaadi mei jalul jalul aana’ part? 😂 — एजेंट Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) November 11, 2019

RSVP: wese to hume ghanta farak nahi padta ki ladki kon hai aur ladka, but ek aur din bahar free me khane ka mauka mila hai, hum zarur ayenge. Pure Rs. 201 ke sath. — Munisha Chauhan (@ChauhanMunisha) November 11, 2019

apni shaadi mein yahi chapwauga 😉 — Pranjul Sharma🌼 (@Pranjultweet) November 11, 2019