Police unearths gang behind loot of valuables during wedding ceremonies

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police unearthed a gang involved in looting valuables from wedding parties in the Delhi-NCR area. A juvenile among three culprits were detained in the case, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta said, “The gang was operating from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh and was involved in several incidents of stealing cash and jewellery from the wedding venues.”

“The gang specialised in gate-crashing weddings and blending in with guests by dressing up in festive clothes. They would attend the event as if they were invited to it, have dinner, and patiently wait for the right moment to strike,” he added.

They would steal bags with valuables before disappearing from the wedding, Gupta stated.

During interrogation, the cops found that the gang primarily operated from Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, and had been involved in multiple thefts. It even recruited minors from their village by luring their families with payments ranging from Rs 10 to 12 lakh per year, Gupta said.

A team meticulously analysed CCTV footage and gathered information about the gang-members.

Acting on a tip-off, the team laid a trap and successfully arrested three accused and apprehended one juvenile near the Shastri Park Metro Depot, Delhi as they attempted to flee to their village in Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The accused confessed to travelling to Delhi-NCR, and other metro cities during the wedding season to carry out thefts. The gang leader revealed that minors recruited for theft were instructed to behave naturally to avoid suspicion.

The gang also included adult men and women, who stayed in rented accomodations and transported the children to wedding venues via three-wheelers and motorcycles. The women gang members played a crucial role in managing and protecting the children while conducting these operations, DCP mentioned later.

Further investigation into the case is underway to unearth more clues about the case, Gupta said.