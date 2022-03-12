Plan the perfect long weekend on Holi

What’s better than a weekend? A long weekend! Adding to the excitement is that this long weekend comes during Holi. The festival of colours also has a novel set of rituals and delicacies.

Holi celebrations begin on the night before Holi with a Holika Dahan where people gather to perform religious rituals before the bonfire and pray for their inner evil to be destroyed in the fire. The next morning is celebrated as Rangwali Holi (Dhuleti), where people smear each other with colours.

Since you can do many things during this extended weekend, we highlight 10 brands to help enliven your Holi.

Netflix: Enough work, now it’s time for some Netflix. This weekend wind down with your loved ones watching some Netflix movies. You have ample time to move across genres. Start with an action-packed Friday, then a thriller Saturday, and finally, a romantic Sunday. You can also binge on one or two series that were put off for long.

Treebo: For planning a short trip near your city or a staycation, Treebo offers you amazing options to stay, at affordable prices across various locations. In compliance with COVID-19 norms, they provide a no-contact check-in with mobile, masks, and social distancing norms strictly followed, surfaces sanitised with Dettol, and frequent staff health checks. So plan your vacation worry-free with Treebo.

MakeMyTrip: No travelling can ever be complete without MakeMyTrip. It’s one platform to solve all travelling needs from flights, hotels, hiring cabs, and even planning the itinerary. Get a curated list of things to do as per your time and budget from their website. Some themes include cultural tours, walking and biking tours, shore excursions, adventures, and luxury trips, amongst others. You could also consider Holi-centric packages for your family.

mPokket: With every festival come spends that one cannot avoid. In all festivals, everything is essential. Tackle last-minute festivity expenses with mPokket – a registered NBFC that caters to all borrowing needs. It is available on Android and has an easy-to-use interface and a simple registration process. The app also increases your spending limit, based on usage.

Zomato: Celebrate Holi with favourite delicacies from the comfort of your home. While you take care of the party planning, Zomato manages the food. Impress your guests with some Hyderabadi Biryani, Lucknowi kebab, Bombay ki chaat, and Rajasthan ki ladoo with Zomato. While chilling this weekend, let Zomato do the cooking while you go ahead and pamper yourself and binge-watch through the weekend.

Urban Company: Give yourself a much-needed pampering session with Urban Company. They have services ranging from beauty and spa to grooming. Have a manicure and massage done to get into the holiday vibes. If you don’t need a grooming session and are, instead, finally planning to clean your house during the long weekend, relax. Urban Company also has a range of repair, painting, and deep-cleaning solutions.

Ferns and Petals: The go-to solution for any gifting occasion is Ferns and Petals. It caters to a wide customer base of both classic and innovative preferences. Be it flowers, plants, fragrances, or chocolates, Ferns and Petals has quick deliveries to numerous locations, making it easier to deliver gifts to loved ones. They also have an artisanal range of chocolate brands for sweet-tooth lovers like you and your friends.

Amazon: Holi is here and you still haven’t shopped or made a list yet? Worry not, Amazon has all this sorted for you and at amazing discounts. Let the fun begin with the starter kit of herbal gulal, pichkaris and balloon, and pooja essentials. For the perfect snack board, look at its range of kaju katlis, ladoos, dry fruits and namkeen, along with some paper boat thandai. For the fashionista in you, shop for theme-specific clothes, waterproof make-up as well as hair and skincare products.

Bookmyshow: It will spoil you with choices this Holi weekend. You may choose from movies, plays, sports, and various events. Bookmyshow has many events woven especially around Holi, from dance parties to dining experiences. The activities sections provide you with multiple options such as unique tours, gaming, adventure, amusement parks, museum, and monument visits to nightlife. It is also a ticketing platform for events such as concerts, comedy shows, and workshops. So plan your weekend right away.

Simpl: Wouldn’t you want to pay all your bills compiled into one? Well, Simpl does just that. With Simpl, you can clear all bills at one go or also opt to pay in three installments. In case of delay in payments, they charge a nominal fee only. Simpl is a pay-later platform where users’ purchasing journeys have one-click transactions without any OTP. You can consider it as your online khaata.