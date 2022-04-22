Optical illusions say a lot about your personality, find out how

Optical illusions often leave people scratching their heads as they see different things. Many optical illusions reveal a lot of things about your personality. The way you see things reflects who you are as a person, isn’t it? We are inherently inclined to see things from our individual perspectives and that is what separates us from others.

An optical illusion is something that plays tricks on your vision. It teaches us how our eyes and brain work together to see a two-dimensional image.

We live in a three-dimensional world. Everything that we see and visualize is a result of the depth, shading, lighting, and position of the object. Hence our brain is conditioned in that way.

But when we see a two-dimensional image, our brain does not respond in the same way. This is where our brain gets fooled and we visualize the images in various ways.

Optical illusions have been a great source of psychological interest. One can see a number of optical illusions over the internet claiming an in-depth analysis of the personality of the individual.

Here are some optical illusions that can be seen in two different ways and the aspect of your personalities would be revealed

#1 Optical Illusion

What did you see first, a young girl or an old man?

Your mental age is determined by what you observe first. By mental age, we do not mean age in terms of being smart or slow. Mental age, in this regard, is how you see the world, through the eyes of a young kid or through the lens of someone elder.

If you first saw the back of a young girl’s head, you are apparently optimistic and beaming with positive energy. You are also a person who is “strong, curious and enjoys helping others.

It also means that you are “impulsive”. You will develop and grow into a better person with the multiple feedback, advice, and support from people around you.

If you saw an old man’s mustache first, then you are most likely to be “calm, honest and faithful.” You are also “trustworthy” and “reliable.” Once you set a goal, you plan the steps thoroughly and carefully, and slowly achieve them one by one. This gift keeps you away from making impulsive decisions.

Your downside tendency is to be a perfectionist. “From time to time, let go of things and loosen up! The sweet freedom will help you relax and heal your mind and body.”

#2 Optical Illusion

Do you feel that your brain is quite adaptive to details and it always tends to find the finer elements in an object rather than just throwing a glance? Do you feel you are more vigilant to things that others are unable to see and find yourself bringing out an extraordinary explanation to things that amazes people?

In that case, a tricky optical illusion might just be the right thing for you to exercise your brain.

There are 13 faces in this picture which looks like mountainous terrain with two horse-riders insight.

This optical illusion was created by Bev Doolittle and is popularly known as “The Forest Has Eyes”.

#3 Optical Illusion

This is another favorite optical illusion. While at one glance it looks like an old couple facing each other, at another glance you can see a young couple sitting.

Old couple: If you are someone who sees the old couple first, psychologists say you have an eye for peace and contentment. They add that it may be because you are currently in a peaceful state of mind.

Young couple: Many psychologists have linked the age of the viewer with this perception. Confidence and curiosity are two factors that drive the brain to visualize the young couple in this photo.