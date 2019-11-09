Wedding season has already begun. Newly married couples must be browsing the internet to find out the most suitable honeymoon destinations in the world to go along with their partners, spend some time alone, and experience the new phase of life.

Here are some exotic locations where you can take your partner. Whether enjoying the beaches or just a delicious meal by the sunset, one can make the best experiences of your life through this vacation.

Ireland

A visit to Ireland will give couples a whole new experience. Ireland is known for providing various honeymoon packages for couples ranging from the sheltered castle to extravagant castle romances to choose from. The fall season is considered the best time to visit Ireland. Couples will enjoy the attractions including a drive to the Ferns castle, Titanic Belfast and Dalkey Castle. One can also visit the hook lighthouse.

For going to Ireland, the couple should have a transit visa which is valid for a very short period. The fee slab for making a transit entry visa is around Rs.2,100 in India. One should note that the transit visa entry fee is non-refundable and in addition to the fee charged by Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) or for any other reasons. One needs to wait for around ten days to get a visa.

New Zealand

The couples will have an enduring experience in New Zealand. The country has alpine landscapes, quiet pristine beaches, vineyards, serene lakes and much more to explore. Known as lover’s paradise, the best time to visit is from December to February. One can go for North Island gateway, or may even take any special honeymoon package.

Indian citizens can enjoy their vacations for up to nine months on a visitor visa. The transit entry visa for visiting New Zealand is around Rs. 6,548. It may take up to a week to process the transit visa.

Bali

This Indonesian island is a blissful place for your honeymoon. A current favourite destination for many, Bali is a natural beauty. The place has some of the world’s best accommodation options. One can explore a variety of things ranging from beaches, jungles, mountains to volcanoes. If you or your partner is a sports buff, Bali offers you various adventure sports including diving, surfing, mountain hiking, rafting and many more. Unlike other destinations, Bali has a tropical climate.

Alleppey

Alleppey in Kerala is truly a paradise. The romantic weather and wonderful landscapes make it a perfect honeymoon destination. The ideal season to visit the place is from July to February. One can enjoy the beaches, backwaters, houseboat cruise and so much more in Alleppey.

Bahamas

The Harbour Island, Bahamas is a perfect destination for your honeymoon. Couples can enjoy the pick sand paradise. The ideal season to head toward the Bahamas is from November to mid-April. One will get to see pink sands there. The open-air lunch, flowy caftan shopping and sand-filled turquoise water attract tourists.

For travelling to the Bahamas, the couple must need a transit visa. The entry fee for a transit visa for the Bahamas is around Rs. 7,143. It may take around two weeks to gets your visa processed.

Aruba

Located outside the hurricane belt, Aruba is a popular island of Netherlands. One can take their partner to this Caribbean region any time of the year, though the recommended time is from April to August. One can easily get hotels near beaches. The couples can captivate the beauty of beaches or can roam around Arashi beach. One can try their hands at the casinos available here in the region.

The maximum period of time that a person can be admitted to Aruba as a tourist is 30 days. The total amount of days a person can stay in Aruba, as a tourist, cannot exceed 180 days per year. The entry fee for a transit visa for Aruna is around Rs 4,720.