Nature’s Fury: Nature-inspired art by Sudarsan Pattnaik fetches lakhs at Delhi exhibition

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is making waves in the capital with his solo exhibition, ‘Nature’s Fury: Sand and Beyond’, at Galleria VSB, Square One Mall, Saket.

The show, which runs until March 21, explores the raw power of nature and the fragile relationship between humans and the environment.

The opening event saw an impressive turnout, with art lovers, critics, and dignitaries gathering to witness Pattnaik’s transition from sand sculptures to mixed-media paintings. His canvases combine sand with vibrant colors to highlight pressing issues such as climate change, deforestation, and ecological destruction.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vandana Bhargava, jewellery designer and the driving force behind Galleria VSB. In her speech, she underscored the power of art by Sudarsan Pattnaik in sparking conversations about environmental responsibility.

“Art isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s a tool for change. This exhibition reminds us of the urgent need to protect our planet,” she said.

The event was a star-studded affair, attended by some of the most celebrated figures in the art and cultural world. Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Das, known for his remarkable contributions to Indian art, was among the distinguished guests.

Also present was Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), who praised the exhibition’s thought-provoking theme.

Padma Shri awardee and President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, added to the event’s prestige with his presence. Acclaimed artists Asit Patnaik, Sanjay Sharma, Ashok Bhandari, and Tapan Das further enriched the gathering

Writers, critics, and art collectors also engaged in thought-provoking discussions on how art can be a force for environmental advocacy.

Pattnaik’s works are already attracting high-end collectors. On the first day, a six-square-foot Ganesha painting sold for a staggering ₹15 lakh, while a three-square-foot piece fetched ₹7.5 lakh. With each painting priced at approximately ₹2.5 lakh per square foot, art lovers are eager to own a piece of Pattnaik’s unique vision.

With only three days left, art enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the exhibition before it closes on March 21. Pattnaik’s works do more than decorate walls—they tell a story, urging viewers to rethink their role in protecting the planet.