National Wellness Month: Incorporate these tweaks in your everyday life

Busy schedules, non-stop meetings, trying to finish deadlines and personal obligations, for most working individuals this is perhaps what everyday life consists of. But let us ask you? Apart from this, do you actually spend a little bit of your time everyday reflecting on your wellbeing, health and what you really want? Probably none of us. Relaxation after or even before work consists of scrolling through the phone, chatting with a friend or bingeing series. But what you do everyday can have a significant impact on your well-being and health. As we celebrate August as the national wellness month, here are small steps that you can incorporate to become a better version of yourself, health wise.

Focus on getting enough sleep

Whether you have a last minute presentation to finalise or have been binge watching a series where you just cannot put your phone down, having work the next day, without a doubt, we end up depending on caffeine to provide us with the necessary energy needed to survive the day. Sleep, is something that we often take for granted, did not get enough sleep? Phew, will get enough the next day.

But did you know that an improper sleep schedule can lead to more anxiety, stress and even depression and physical ailments? Winding down for the day and getting enough sleep is crucial as it helps relax your brain and rejuvenate. Make sure to limit your screen time exposure and instead engage in activities that calm your mind before sleeping.

Follow a healthy diet

While getting a sandwich from the cafeteria for lunch and a ready-made poha for breakfast might seem like an easy, convenient option, having a balanced breakfast is essential as it helps boost your metabolism, keeps your digestion on track and gives you the right start to your day. Allow yourself to have enough fibre and protein in the morning and plan and prep ahead to save time.

Indulge in activities

WHO recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise every week to keep your health in optimal shape. Exercise strengthens your muscle and makes it durable while pumping your blood and increasing oxygen uptake and lung health. Try brisk walking, yoga and others.

Focus on self-care

Self-care does not only mean taking care of your skin but rather your mind and body as well. Listen to music, inculcate hobbies, do what makes you happy.

Happy National Wellness Month to you!