Rainy season hack: Patanjali’s ayurvedic remedies for cough and cold

Watching the rain pattering gently against the window, a cup of ‘chai’ and some pakoras. While this is a constant evening ritual for most of us, providing us with a sense of calmness in the otherwise hectic corporate schedules we all are bound in, this cosy, rainy season ritual can often be disrupted with constant sneezing, puffy and watery eyes and nose.

Rainy season often means coming home all drenched or wet, even proving that sometimes an umbrella is not enough to protect you from a thorough natural shower. And with rain comes mild cold and cough and while this might not harm you much, going through it everyday can be exhausting, causing disruption in your chores and schedule. While medications are one way to take care of it, you can also resort to all natural solutions that include Ayurvedic remedies and here are a few of them.

Tulsi

Tulsi comes with potent health benefits including protecting you from the cough and the cold. Tulsi, often regarded as the ‘Queen of Ayurvedic Herbs’, helps promote immunity and the production of antibodies.The herb also helps fight infection and reduces inflammation.

There are several ways you can incorporate tulsi to get better. Chew on a few tulsi leaves everyday in the morning, incorporate tulsi leaves in your everyday tea. Have tulsi leave boiled water or make a tulsi kadha and have it everyday during the rain season. Not just protection from cold, it will eliminate toxins and give you better skin as well.

Mulethi

You would often be advised by elders to chew on mulethi sticks while sick or suffering from extreme coughs and colds. The biggest benefit of mulethi would be that it thins the mucus that stores in your respiratory tract while sick and aids in its easy elimination. This reduces congestion and helps you breathe properly.

Honey

There are several reasons behind why honey is a good solution towards treating cough and cold. The antioxidants present in honey helps lower the inflammation risks and helps with sore throat. You can add honey in your tea or just have a bit of honey with some hot water everyday during this season.

Cinnamon

A great way to protect yourself from coughs and colds during the rainy season is with cinnamon. Cinnamon helps clear congested throat and nose. The antiviral and antiinflammatory properties of cinnamon is what makes it such a potent herb towards treating cough and cold. Add cinnamon powder to your tea or have it mixed in a glass of water. You can even take one tablespoon of honey with a bit of cinnamon powder everyday. Patanjali Divya Dalchini Churna comes in the form of fine powder making it hassle-free for you to add in your diet everyday.

A few other Ayurvedic herbs that one could easily resort to are Giloy, Sonth and much more.