National Book Lover’s Day: Why do most bibliophiles prefer print books over digital?

‘The smell of newly purchased books has its own appeal. A bit earthy, bleached and crisp’ ask any bibliophile, and this is exactly how they would describe their love for new books or even old ones. While technology has brought into our hands the benefits and convenience of reading books from our phones and iPads, the excitement of visiting a bookstore, going through hundreds of titles, selecting a few, standing in a line and then coming back home all excited with new books in hand and waiting for the moment when you will be able to start reading will never lose its appeal. On National book lovers day, we explore the reason behind it.

While technology truly has evolved and made life easier, books are perhaps that one niche where printed books are much more preferred over digital versions and here are a few reasons why printed books will always be in demand.

Experts believe readers absorb more information through printed books

It is believed that individuals who prefer printed books over ebooks have a better understanding of the narrative, read and understand the plot better, and absorb more information. Experts believe that this is due to the indulgence that comes with holding and reading a book.

You do not get distracted easily

Imagine you are reading a book on your phone, and your best friend messages you, would you continue reading your books, or would you rather go through the text message your friends have sent you? Probably the latter, right? This is the biggest disadvantage of reading digital books. With ebooks, it sometimes gets difficult trying to find the page where you stopped reading, but not with a physical printed book.

It is easier on the eyes

We all are well aware of how harmful too much screen exposure can be for our eyes, and when reading a book, we often forget about the excessive use of screen time and end up harming our eyes. Also, reading a printing book before hitting the bed helps you relax and does not mess with your circadian rhythm which otherwise a screen does.

Reading printed books is always more fun than going for digital book covers. They not only evoke a sense of nostalgia but enhance your personal experience of enjoying and moving through the pages of a book. The smell of new books, the feeling of going through the pages and using your favourite bookmark and again utilising your senses while reading, amplifies the joy of reading my manifold. Happy National book lovers day!