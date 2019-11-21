Even the engine that drives India’s economy needs a break, all the more when drivers are from Delhi-NCR region. While some might plan mind-blowing weekends outside the station, others might not able to look beyond the places nearby. Luckily for those living in Delhi-NCR, there is no dearth of weekend destinations.

Here are some of the must-visit places to go and spend the weekend with your friends and family. Have a look:

STORY Club & Lounge

The place has a perfect setting for all the foodies out there. The STORY Club & Lounge at The Westin Gurgaon has an elusive enthralling aura, sophisticated décor and captivating food and beverage options. Easily accessible to families, corporate offices and tourists, the lounge has a nightlife venue designed to create a timeless experience through a combination of natural and modern aesthetics. To add an extra delight, “Sakhiyaan” fame Maninder Buttar will be performing live at the destination.

Date: November 22

Time: 9.00 pm onwards

Venue: STORY Club & Lounge, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Radisson Blu Hotel

Raddison Blu hotel, Faridabad is introducing Tambola Sunday Brunch. From delicacies to scrumptious food and beverages, The Tambola Sunday Brunch will feature a multi-cuisine widespread buffet including cocktail and mocktail concoctions, delectable roasts and desserts. Additionally, guests taking brunch will exclusively get Tambola tickets that will make them stand a chance to win vouchers and gifts.

Date: November 24

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Venue: Broadway at Radisson Blu Hotel Faridabad