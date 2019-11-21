Even the engine that drives India’s economy needs a break, all the more when drivers are from Delhi-NCR region. While some might plan mind-blowing weekends outside the station, others might not able to look beyond the places nearby. Luckily for those living in Delhi-NCR, there is no dearth of weekend destinations.
Here are some of the must-visit places to go and spend the weekend with your friends and family. Have a look:
STORY Club & Lounge
The place has a perfect setting for all the foodies out there. The STORY Club & Lounge at The Westin Gurgaon has an elusive enthralling aura, sophisticated décor and captivating food and beverage options. Easily accessible to families, corporate offices and tourists, the lounge has a nightlife venue designed to create a timeless experience through a combination of natural and modern aesthetics. To add an extra delight, “Sakhiyaan” fame Maninder Buttar will be performing live at the destination.
Date: November 22
Time: 9.00 pm onwards
Venue: STORY Club & Lounge, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi
Radisson Blu Hotel
Raddison Blu hotel, Faridabad is introducing Tambola Sunday Brunch. From delicacies to scrumptious food and beverages, The Tambola Sunday Brunch will feature a multi-cuisine widespread buffet including cocktail and mocktail concoctions, delectable roasts and desserts. Additionally, guests taking brunch will exclusively get Tambola tickets that will make them stand a chance to win vouchers and gifts.
Date: November 24
Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Venue: Broadway at Radisson Blu Hotel Faridabad