Mouthwatering salad varieties to include in your diet

Over the past decade, there has been a shift to healthy eating. More people are concerned about what they eat in what quantity and how it will affect their well-being. Eating salads regularly is one of the best ways to do that. But salads are not just for healthy eaters, they are a great option for those who enjoy a burst of flavors. Not only is salad delicious, but they are a sumptuous meal in itself.

However, you can get tired of eating the same kind of salads every day. This is why we have compiled a list of some lip-smacking salads you can include in your diet.

Here are some amazing varieties of salad from around the country!

Greek Salad

An easy homemade salad recipe, it is a favorite across age groups with a limited number of ingredients, including cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, and cheese. A little lemon dressing makes it refreshing and delicious.

Thai-style chicken salad

This recipe is based on Larb Gai, a popular Thai dish made from minced chicken, fish sauce, lime juice, chilies, and fresh herbs. Prepared in under 30 minutes, it can be served in lettuce cups or over rice.

Som Tam

Made with shredded and unripe papaya, this salad is a little spicy. This Thai salad is also known as Tam Maak Hoong. It can be had any time of the day or even for dinner.

Superfood salad recipe

It’s a feel-good recipe packed with colorful vegetables, crispy chickpeas, avocado, cranberries, and pepitas. Good for lunch. Also, it’s rich in vitamins, calcium, iron, and antioxidants.

Corn and avocado salad

This seasonal salad is a little tangy but carries the benefits of corn and avocado. It’s high in fiber, to aid with your digestion, and contains Vitamin B which is good for overall health improvement. Corn also provides essential minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper, iron, and manganese that are vital for body functions.

Chicken and cheese salad

Small pieces of tender chicken breasts and cheese thrown into a bowl with mayonnaise and served chilled. What is not to love in this recipe!