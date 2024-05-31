Moonmoon Bhagchandka unveils Kashmir’s beauty at Open Palm Gallery

The Open Palm Gallery at the India Habitat Center in New Delhi will showcase “Whispers of Paradise,” a solo exhibition by the self-taught artist Moonmoon Bhagchandka. This event, highly anticipated by art enthusiasts, offers a chance to experience Kashmir’s enchanting essence through Moonmoon’s vibrant and emotive paintings.

Moonmoon’s artistic journey began in Jammu, inspired by an online painting that ignited her passion for art. Now residing in New Delhi, her work is a testament to self-discovery and relentless exploration, marked by a kaleidoscope of colors, diverse techniques, and an unwavering passion for her craft. With an English Honours degree from Delhi University and a Diploma in Applied Arts (Fashion Designing) from the JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Moonmoon blends her academic knowledge with her artistic pursuits. As Co-Founder and Creative Director of Nmami Life, she balances a professional life in health and wellness with her artistic endeavors.

“Whispers of Paradise” is a heartfelt homage to Moonmoon’s childhood visits to Kashmir. Her paintings capture the region’s serene beauty and complex emotional landscape, portraying its resilience amidst turmoil and charm amidst chaos. The exhibition promises an immersive experience, revealing the secrets and whispers of Kashmir through Moonmoon’s profound and soulful artistry.

“Through vibrant strokes and hopeful hues, the ‘Whispers of Paradise’ series captures the ethereal beauty of Kashmir — the flower vendors, floating markets, shikara rides on Dal Lake, snow-capped mountains, and warm cups of Kahwa, all imbued with rustic charm and nature’s allure. I use symbols like water lilies and heart-shaped red oars to evoke love amidst Kashmir’s tumultuous environment. Faces are sometimes depicted in red and blue to symbolize contrasting emotions: red for fear and blue for calmness, representing the delicate balance of resilience,” says Moonmoon Bhagchandka.

Her previous exhibition, “Last Good Nerve,” captivated audiences with its introspective portrayal of Kashmiri life through dreams and metaphors. “Whispers of Paradise” continues this narrative, offering a fresh, immersive experience that transcends the canvas.

Experience the captivating beauty of Kashmir through Moonmoon Bhagchandka’s eyes from May 26-28, 2024, at the Open Palm Gallery, India Habitat Center, New Delhi. The exhibition is open daily from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, with free admission. This event promises an unforgettable journey into a realm where art and emotion intertwine, offering a glimpse into the whispered secrets of paradise – the scenic landscapes of Kashmir.