It’s Monsoon time, how about a smooth car-drive ?

Car-care during monsoon:Everyone braces for that first shower of rain after a long spell of scorching and sultry hot Indian weather. Come monsoon, and what we crave for is a long drive in the rain. Be it a romantic outing or a family getaway, rain provides the perfect backdrop. But, rain can also play a spoilsport if your vehicle ditches you on the road. It is therefore very important to have regular car maintenance specially during the monsoons season.

Just follow these simple protocols of car maintenance to enjoy a joyful and seamless drive in the rain!

Tires are everything

Tyres are the constantly used parts of the car, therefore their maintenance is the most crucial aspect of car-care especially during the monsoon. The easiest way to check the effectiveness of the car’s tyres is by using a coin. Take a currency coin and place it vertically between the grooves of the tire. If the groove is deep and can cover some part of the coin, you are good to go. If not and you feel the coin slipping off easily, get the tire replaced immediately. A bald tire not only reduces the grip of the car, it can make the car skid-off wet roads easily. Never take that chance in rainy weather.

It is not the ‘body-cover’ time

Many people have a habit of covering their car with a body-cover. It is a good habit, but during the monsoon. Although body cover prevents the car from dust and falling leaves, that can clog the vents and drains in the car. It is not very effective during the rains. When you cover your car and it rains over it, some moisture is entrapped between the car’s body and the cover. When the sun shines after the rain, the water evaporates and it makes the cover stick to the body. The worst part is when you try to pull it off. This can damage the car body paint, irreversibly. Avoid covering your car during rainy weather.

Look for cracks in the headlights and tail-lights

Our roads are overcrowded and most people do not follow lane-driving in our country. There is a big chance that someone might have nicked your car. Look for very thin cracks on the tail-lamps, headlights and the side indicator lamp covers. These cracks allow water to seep in and the car-lights can be flooded with water. In some cases, the water can further enter the wiring and cause greater damage to the car’s electrical system.

Use a newspaper, even if you don’t read one!

During the rainy weather, the car interiors are filled with moisture. Mud, dirt and water enter the car by sticking to our shoes. Car floor mats, especially the rubber ones, are ineffective in keeping the interiors clean during the rainy season. It is advisable to use old newspapers on the car floor. They help in soaking wet dirt and can be easily changed. The most important part is that they are easy to secure. So, even if you don’t read a newspaper, get hold of some old papers and keep them handy. Store some old papers in your car’s boot space and change the floor-spread every day.

Some additional tips:

– Ensure that the windshield wiper blades are effective in cleaning the surface. If the wiper is making squeaky noise, it’s time to change the rubber blades.

– Make sure all the lights are working fine. In lower light conditions, they can be of huge help

– Check the car’s battery terminal and look for any rusting or corrosion on the terminals. If found, get it removed from an expert. Corroded battery terminals and damp wiring can cause major damage.

– Never park your car where there is a chance of water stagnation

– Always keep an umbrella stored in the car, it can prove handy when it starts to rain unexpectedly

Above all, always keep a change of clothes stored in a bag in the boot space of your car. You never know when the weather turns exotic and you have to take an unplanned road-trip vacation!