Monsoon escape: Explore Vietnam

The country’s monsoon season is now at its height, making it a terrific opportunity to travel to new places and immerse yourself in different cultures. Vietnam, a newly popular tourism destination in Southeast Asia, is one such location that is also easily accessible to Indians. As travelers take advantage of the country’s varied landscapes, thriving food and beverage industry, beaches, steep rice terraces, and bustling cities, the country is quickly rising to the top of the list of Southeast Asia’s tourism attractions. Vietnam is a must-visit location due to its quick growth in hospitality, cuisine, culture, and infrastructure. Listed below are three resorts to keep in mind when you make travel arrangements to make the most of this distinctive experience.

Capella Hanoi

At Capella Hanoi, leave the current behind and enter a realm of entrancing beauty. The art nouveau masterpiece, which is located on a calm street next to Hoan Kim Lake, is a tribute to the opera performers, creators, and designers. Discover unanticipated moments of gratifying reflection in this palace of craftsmanship, which is distinguished by opulent accommodations, captivating restaurants, and the award-winning Auriga Spa. When you enter Capella Hanoi, raise a glass in salute and remember the fascinating stories behind opera’s illustrious figures and works.

Unexpected design meets effortless elegance. In this opulent Hanoi hotel, embrace the charm of the area and its artistic intricacies. Each of the 47 rooms and suites is uniquely decorated with operatic memorabilia that pays homage to opera’s great singers, composers, designers, and performances. It is only a short distance from the Hanoi Opera House and the Old Quarter. The hotel’s Capella Culturists are always available to explain the nuances of Vietnam’s rich culture, helping you have the ideal visit.

In a significant milestone, it has also cemented itself as the #1 Dining Destination Hotel in Vietnam recently, with its first Michelin Star. Koki Restaurant’s Hibana by Koki earned the Coveted Michelin Star; Izakaya by Koki and Backstage Restaurant also won prestigious Michelin Placement recognition in Vietnam’s very first Michelin Guide announced in June.

Premier Village Phu Quoc

If you love adventure, quality time by the beach, trying new foods, and understanding local culture, Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam is the destination for you. Named as the “Pearl Island”, Phu Quoc is the largest island of Vietnam. With a coastline of more than 150km, with a combination of beautiful, white-cut beaches and marvelous small bays, Phu Quoc is considered an island with abundant marine resources.

Located on the southern tip of Phu Quoc Island, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort (managed by Accor) is a hidden tropical retreat. Uniquely embraced on both sides by the sea, the resort boasts two pristine beaches and stunning ocean views from dawn until dusk.

Relax in one of the spacious 215 villas, each with a private swimming pool. Varying in location and size, the villas are ensconced in nature with an equally stunning yet unique view. Villas are equipped with a private infinity pool, multiple bedrooms, large, luxurious living rooms, a dining room and a kitchenette.

Enjoy the multi-layer swimming pool, which connects the peninsula’s two beaches. Indulge in the resort’s hill-top Plumeria Spa and Fitness Centre. Diverse culinary options range from Vietnamese delights at The Market and fusion cuisine at Corallo Restaurant to sweet treats at Deli Café.

Premier Village ensures one a memorable experience with activities such as Stone painting, Kayaking, Beach meditation, Leaf weaving art and Cooking classes where you can learn making Vietnamese pancakes and spring roll.

Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc

Long Beach’s Sailing Club Signature Resort, Phu Quoc, offers the pinnacle of tropical living. Sailing Club Signature Resorts is a portfolio of exceptional resorts that interprets a new luxury for modern travellers. It was born out of the illustrious enthusiasm and charisma of Sailing Club Leisure Group.

Experience the cozy and home-like amenities with a focus on exquisite opulence in comfortable settings. Whether you are traveling to relax, recharge or splurge, the team here will commit to delivering a holiday you’ll never forget. Encircled by nature for absolute privacy, each villa here is designed as a hub of connectedness for couples and friends to hide away, have fun, and recharge.

Reflecting the Scandinavian style: the minimal elements, homely appearance, and artsy design, the villas feature a cozy yet roomy, playful yet sophisticated space with 5-star facilities, showcasing its approachable interpretation of luxury. The multi-bedroom villas draw a boundless connection between nature and urban comfort, whether in natural daylight or starry nightglow. Featuring a private pool and greenery, floor-to-ceiling windows, well-appointed entertainment, and a fully-equipped kitchen and outdoor BBQ, this is where you can soak in the sun and the fun with loved ones.

The hottest entertainment venue on the island, Sailing Club Phu Quoc, is just 5 minutes stroll from the resort. Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc also features a winery and a free kids’ club. It is also the first pet-friendly resort in Phu Quoc ensuring your four-legged family members enjoying the vacation with you.