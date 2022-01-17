From Micro to Spiritual: Tattoos that are going to trend in 2022!

Tattoos have skyrocketed in popularity over the last few decades. Body art was often associated with fringe groups and subcultures, but it is now very popular. The entire industry is expanding as more individuals tattoo. In this area, we are not only revitalizing existing designs but also attracting talented artists who are developing new designs. Tattoo art, like any other type of art or fashion, has its own set of trends. If you are thinking of tattooing, you should be aware of some of the trends that are trying to dominate 2022.

LIGHTNING TATTOOS

This is a tattoo trend we didn’t see coming. Nevertheless, it’s here and we expect that it will only continue to flourish in 2022. Be prepared to see more black lightning tattoos that put a modern spin on the traditional lightning bolt we’ve become accustomed to seeing.

MODERN TRIBAL

Tribal is back but in a brand new way. Instead of the thick black sleeves, we’re used to seeing, tribal has undergone a modern makeover. Expect to see tribal tattoos that are cuter, more delicate, and more abstract in 2022.

TRAMP STAMPS

Another tattoo trend that’s back with a vengeance is tramp stamps. That’s right, they’ve come full circle! Expect to see some of the same tramp stamp imagery that you’re used to, i.e. butterflies and tribal, but 2022’s tramp stamps will lean toward fine lines and soft shading.

HOLOGRAPHIC TATTOOS

Over the last several years, tattooers have been mastering some of the most difficult textures known to man. One of those textures is holographic. Nailing holographic tattoos is no easy feat, but expect to see much more of it in 2022.

FINE ART AND POP CULTURE MASHUPS

Micro tattooing is an entity onto itself and it can appear as if its best artists are constantly one-upping each other with more and more inventive ideas. One of the most exciting trends we’ve seen emerge is the mashup of fine art with popular culture icons. From Van Gogh to Picasso to Frida Kahlo, expect to see the best painters in history mixed with Disney, Marvel, and other famous cartoon characters.

COLOR HANDPOKED TATTOOS

Handpoke tattoos have become wildly popular in recent years. In that time, we’ve seen new techniques and styles emerge, including fully saturated color. Bring on the brights baby!

PSYCHEDELIC TATTOOS

While minimalism will still be popular in 2022, we’re excited to maximalist have it’s time to shine. Neon colors, bold imagery and psychedelic vibes will be very much present all year long.