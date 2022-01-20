Make your house look classy with these simple ways

Having a high-end-looking home can be difficult, especially if you have a tight decorating budget. Fortunately, there are ways – even on a budget – that you can get the high-end look you dream of.

Interior designers have shared a few secrets over the years that have given homeowners some insight on how they can make their home look elegant without breaking the bank.

From adding pillows and a fresh coat of paint to window treatments and hardwood floors, these are simple solutions you need to know about. Here, you will discover the simplest and least expensive ways to make your home look elegant. Take the time to keep reading – you just might be surprised at these simple tricks to fool your guests into thinking you live a high-end life.

White with a hint of golden works best

If you have a white wall, or two, try to bring in furniture that has a hint of gold in it. White coupled with golden gives you an instant classy look. It looks royal and elegant. You can also pair it up with blue furniture, it will also help you achieve the desired look.

Wall paintings enhance the look

Another great way of making your house look classy and elegant is to put wall paintings. Living rooms and halls make the best place to put all those beautiful wall paintings on display. Bigger paintings coupled with a couple of smaller ones will look the best.

Curtains will reflect your taste

Choosing elegant curtains and matching them with the rest of your home decor will make your house look perfect. Keeping them simple or going for subtle designs is always the best option. However, don’t go for quirky patterns otherwise you will end up giving your house a quirky look. Always choose subtle colors and patterns, this will add to the royalty. A pro tip. Make sure they are don’t look like a misfit and blend in well with the furniture and your wall paint.

Chandeliers will add to the charm

Buying one royal chandelier and going minimal with the rest of the decor will help you achieve that classy look. You can decide the shape and size of the chandelier according to the size of your room. All the glitter and lights will make your house look elegantly beautiful and will stand out from the clutter.

Accessorize Your Home

Most average homes lack the necessary accessorize to bring that elegant touch to the space. While many may use the excuse that accessorizing would over-extend their budget, the exact opposite is true. There are many affordable ways to accessorize your home while staying within your budget, especially if you think gold. Gold is associated with wealth and riches, and can instantly create an elegant feeling, as long as there is not too much gold in one space. Accessorize with gold picture frames, gold mirrors, or one of the new, modern gold-legged tables that are appearing in designer showrooms.

Pillows – Comfort & Elegance

Pillows throughout your home serve two purposes. One, if they are chosen correctly, they can punch up the elegance factor. Two, they provide your guests with a little extra comfort on the couch and offer a cozy, layered feeling to your rooms. The comfort aspect speaks for itself, that is if you choose pillows that are large enough to rest on, and soft. Speaking of size, you want to avoid the standard 12 to 18 inches for a throw pillow. Instead, choose something larger, such as a 22-inch pillow cover stuffed with 24-inch inserts. Large, overstuffed pillows create a very plush, elegant appearance—and don’t skimp on the pillow inserts, down-filled is the only way to go.

Furniture Can Be Affordable

While many people feel that investing in expensive couches is not within their budget, buying cheaper furniture could cost you more in the end. They tend to look cheap and be put together poorly, which means they fall apart quicker. If you want to have an elegant piece of furniture in your home, check out secondhand stores, estate sales, and consignment shops for quality pieces at a more affordable price. You may want to have the furniture reupholstered to match your decor. The savings on the furniture still allows you room in the budget to get the items reupholstered, giving you a high-end designer look at a fraction of the cost.