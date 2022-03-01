This Mahashivaratri take these essential life lessons from lord Shiva

Lord Shiva is called ‘The Devo ke Dev-Mahadev’ due to many reasons. The tranquil-looking lord can turn into a destroyer, and can also be a Bhola Nath. He has multiple shades to his personality and is one god who can truly teach us the wisdom to live life. Take a look at some lessons we can learn from him.

Keep Your Ego in Check

Do you know why Shiva is always pictured with a trident? Not only is it a powerful weapon he uses to fight demons, but symbolically Lord Shiva carries his Trishul (trident) to keep his ego in check.

The ego is the cause of much bitterness and obstacles; it has ruined many relationships, ideas, and dreams. Shiva never let his emotions get the better of him. Similarly, he did not tolerate anyone’s ego either.

Realize Impermanence

Shiva is the embodiment of impermanence. No one understands it better than him. We human beings have a tendency to hoard things – possessions, people, relationships, and, of course, feelings. But everything has a shelf-life and nothing will last forever. We need to learn to move on and be ready to face whatever comes our way.

Self-Control

By mistake, Shiva lashed out and killed his son, thinking he was an intruder. Struck with horror and regret, he had to use an elephant head to place on the body. This was the origin of Ganesh. From that moment forward, Shiva exercised self-control in everything because he knew how it could ruin his life. Self-control keeps one focused, aligned, and determined.