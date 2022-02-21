Low On Protein? Add Chickpeas To Your Diet

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, have been grown and eaten in Middle Eastern countries for thousands of years.

Their nutty taste and grainy texture pair well with many other foods and ingredients.

As a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, chickpeas may offer a variety of health benefits, such as aiding weight management, improving digestion, and reducing your risk of disease.

Additionally, this legume is high in protein and makes an excellent replacement for meat in many vegetarian and vegan dishes.

So, if are low on protein and want to increase your protein intake then you must chickpeas in the following ways:

Indulge In A Hummus Spread

This Middle Eastern spread sure has our hearts. Hummus is a great way to use chickpeas for their protein content. While you choose mayonnaise as a spread, we’d like to bring this vegan spread to your notice, health benefits of which include:

• Fighting inflammation

• Improving blood sugar levels

• Lowering risk of heart disease

• Weight loss

Make A Chaat

You hear the word chaat and your smile. Is it now? Did you know that by adding boiled chickpeas to your chaat, you can give it a healthy touch? Apart from upping the protein level, they are low on calories, helping you shed weight. This chaat can be your post-workout buddy to help repair wear and tear caused during the workout, in addition to building muscle.

Whip Up A Salad

If you are not up for going through elaborate recipes to create healthy and delicious salads, this protein can come to your rescue. Add boiled chickpeas to your salad for a twist. They will make it more filling and protein-dense. It will also work with a simple dressing of salt, pepper, and lemon juice minus the oil, and will make you feel fuller for a longer time.

Add Chana Powder To Drinks

The country and its people have been using chana powder (sattu) for a variety of dishes for years. Simply roast and add it to your shakes, drinks like jaljeera and lassi for benefits galore. Sattu itself is used to make a delicious summer drink.

Have A Different Soup

Yes, you can make chickpea soup very easily. In fact, it is served as a delicacy in many dhabas and eateries up North. You can use chickpea stock along with chickpeas to give your soup an Indian flavor with mild spices and a dash of lime. It helps fight inflammation, thereby boosting immunity and regulating blood sugar levels.