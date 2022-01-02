Low-calorie desi foods to try if you want to lose weight

Think of desi food, and we are almost conditioned to think all things greasy, spicy, and indulgent. We tend to forget for a while that all our everyday foods like dal, chapatti, raita are not only desi but are also, in fact, some of the healthiest foods you can have.

If you have been on a weight loss diet, you may have been told to keep your calories in check. But, before you embark on a low-calorie diet, you need to understand that calories are not ‘bad’ as per said. Every food that you take generates energy. This energy is measured in units of calories.

According to experts, in a typical low-calorie diet you would get about 800 to 1500 calories per day. Your calorie requirement may differ depending upon your height, profession, and daily energy expenditure too.

Therefore, it is important to understand your body and then its calorie requirement, before you start eliminating blindly from your diet.