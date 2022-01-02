Low-calorie desi foods to try if you want to lose weight

Think of desi food, and we are almost conditioned to think all things greasy, spicy, and indulgent. We tend to forget for a while that all our everyday foods like dal, chapatti, raita are not only desi but are also, in fact, some of the healthiest foods you can have.
If you have been on a weight loss diet, you may have been told to keep your calories in check. But, before you embark on a low-calorie diet, you need to understand that calories are not ‘bad’ as per said. Every food that you take generates energy. This energy is measured in units of calories.
According to experts, in a typical low-calorie diet you would get about 800 to 1500 calories per day. Your calorie requirement may differ depending upon your height, profession, and daily energy expenditure too.
Therefore, it is important to understand your body and then its calorie requirement, before you start eliminating blindly from your diet.
Swimming headlong into the world of dieting without arming themselves with the right information, people often end up going overboard with their weight-loss measures. They strictly avoid their favorite dishes, go on crash diets, and end up spoiling their health and appetite in the long run!
You must ensure that the little calories you take in your low-calorie are loaded with nutrients. Make sure you take enough lean protein, fiber, and good fats and make it a balanced affair. Determine how many calories you are eating every day and gradually reduce one hundred to two hundred calories from it. Starving yourself is a bad weight loss strategy. Keep yourself hydrated, people often intermix signals of thirst with a hunger that adds up to the calorie load.
So, if you are fond of desi food or your diet is majorly desi, you have arrived at the right place for low-calorie desi food options.
Here are some low-calorie desi recipes that you can treat yourself with.
- Poha
Poha is an easy, delicious, and healthy breakfast recipe, popular in Maharashtra. Made with onions, potatoes, and seasoning like chilies, crushed peanuts, lemon, and curry leaves make up a tasty and easy one-pot meal of Poha, especially when you don’t feel like cooking. It is a very light and refreshing breakfast dish.
- Ragi Dosa
Ragi is a delicious gluten-free alternative to its fattening grainy counterparts. Dosa is usually made with rice or lentil batter, this recipe makes use of Ragi that is rich in fiber. FibreFiber helps promote the feeling of satiety since it takes time to digest. If you feel full, you would naturally binge less. You can enjoy this healthy South-Indian treat with piping hot sambhar or yummy coconut chutney.
- Dhokla
A famous snack originating in Gujarat that has become a favorite of people throughout the country, dhokla is a steamed snack made of a batter of Bengal gram flour, yogurt, semolina, lime juice, and some baking powder. It is garnished with curry leaves and coriander and is served with chutney. The oil content is low because it is steamed and not fried. Also, the fermentation of the flour enhances its nutritive value. Moreover, it is delicious and fulfilling. What else do we need?
- Green pea upma
Upma is a famous South Indian breakfast item that is not only nutrient-dense but also weight loss-friendly. This version of upma also makes use of protein-rich green pea. Protein helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin and check cravings.
- Kheera Raita
Indian summers and a bowlful of cooling raita share an inseparable bond. This yogurt-based dish is good for gut and digestion. Healthy digestion is an important component of a weight-loss regimen. a hundred grams of yogurt have only 60 calories. This special raita also packs the goodness of cucumber. Cucumber is a yummy summer veggie that can do wonders for your weight-loss diet. About 95 percent of cucumber is just water. The veggie is full of nutrients and fiber.
So, what are you waiting for? Don your aprons and start cooking already. Let us know which recipes you enjoyed the most.