Look younger with castor oil!

Wrinkles come with age – which is why they look good on your grandparents. If you are aging prematurely, it’s time you reverse that with castor oil. Castor oil smooths out your wrinkles and makes them disappear.

Castor oil is made by extracting oil from the seeds of the castor oil plant Ricinus communis. It is a vegetable oil that is used for centuries for a wide range of cosmetic and medical purposes. It is commonly used as an additive in skincare and food products. Castor oil works magically for treating wrinkles and also protects your skin, repairs it, and prevents premature aging.

The castor oil plant is primarily grown in Africa, South America, and India. India is known as the world leader in castor oil production. The United States and China are the primary importers.

Historically, castor oil has been used as an effective laxative. It’s also been used to induce labor. But today, castor oil is widely used as an ingredient in cosmetics. According to a safety review for castor oil, castor oil was used in over 900 cosmetic products in 2002. Here is how you can use castor oil for wrinkle-free skin. Read below! Almond oil and castor oil Mix 1/2 tsp of almond and 1/2 tsp of castor oils in a bowl. Rub the mixture between your palms apply to the selected areas and let it stay for about 10-15 minutes. Wash it off and pat your face dry. Repeat this once a week for preventing premature skin aging. Turmeric and castor oil Mix one tsp of turmeric with one tbsp of castor oil in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your face in circular motions let it stay for 15-30 minutes and then wash it off. Repeat this once every day for treating wrinkles, fine lines, acne, and dark spots. Castor oil and aloe vera Mix one tbsp of freshly extracted aloe vera gel and one tsp of castor oil in a bowl. Dip a cotton ball into the mixture apply it to the selected area and let it stay for about 10-15 minutes. Leave it on overnight and wash it off in the morning. Olive oil and castor oil This combination works perfectly on your skin due to its antiseptic properties. Mix equal quantities of olive oil and castor oil in a bowl. Using a cotton ball, rub it over the selected area for a few minutes. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse your face. You can apply this 3-4 times a week. Rosewater and castor oil

Mix both the ingredients in equal quantities in a bowl and apply it gently to the selected area. Leave it on for about 15 minutes. Rinse it off and pat your face dry. You can apply this 3-to 4 times a week to get rid of wrinkles.

Castor oil and honey

Mix well both the ingredients in a bowl. Apply it evenly over your face and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it off with normal water and then cleanse your face. Repeat this twice a week for desired results.