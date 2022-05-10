World best Turmeric Lakadong

Turmeric, turmeric root is commonly known as Indian saffron Turmeric, a plant in the ginger family is native to Southeast Asia and is grown commercially in that region, primarily in India.

Its rhizome (underground stem) is used as a culinary spice and in traditional medicine. Historically, turmeric was used in Ayurveda and other traditional Indian medical systems, as well as Eastern Asian medical systems such as traditional Chinese medicine. In India, it was traditionally used for disorders of the skin, upper respiratory tract, joints, and digestive system.

Turmeric and curcumin have a variety of interesting biological activities, but they’re challenging to study because curcumin is unstable (it easily changes into other substances) and has low bioavailability (not much of it reaches the bloodstream) when it’s taken orally. In addition, curcumin products may differ in composition or contain more substances than expected, which makes the results of research on these products difficult to understand and compare. Because the actions of turmeric and its components in people are complex and not well understood, no clear conclusions have been reached about whether these substances have benefits for health conditions.

According to the research world, the best turmeric is Lakadong

Lakadong Turmeric ( High Curcumin )The Lakadong Turmeric variety is cultivated widely in the Himalayan range of Mountains in Manipur. It contains a high value of Curcumin which is more than 7% and the colour of Turmeric is Rich dark orange and has a penetrating flavour. Curcumin, the key active ingredient in turmeric, is a miracle compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and renders a bright yellow colour to the spice. The higher the curcumin, the more prized is the turmeric. The Lakadong variety is famous to be used as Spices in Manipur, India.

Specification:

1.Products Name: Curcuma Longa

2. Colour: Rich Dark Orange Colour

3. Curcumin Content: more than 7%

4.Moisture: 5%

5. Ash: 5%

6.Pesticide: 0%

7. Plantation Time: March to April.

8. Harvest Time: December to April.

9. Available: Lakadong Turmeric, Fresh, Dry Finger, Dry Flake & Powder

10. Use: Spices, Medicines & Juices Particular Lakadong Turmeric variety.

11. Package: As per Industry Standard

12. Export to: Across the Globe

Benefits for Human Body :

The Dark Orange Color, turmeric is a powerful Spices, Medicine & Juices used as an anti-inflammatory agent to treat a wide variety of conditions, including flatulence, jaundice, menstrual difficulties, bloody urine, haemorrhage, toothache, bruises, chest pain, and colic.