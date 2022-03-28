Know the hidden benefits of these Korean drinks

Do you love Korean drinks? Do you know about their health benefits?

Besides culinary, South Korea also has a wide variety of speciality drinks. Starting from alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic, to healthy traditional drinks. Korean traditional drinks still have a lot of fans!

This is due to the benefits that can be obtained from traditional Korean drinks. Not only easy to make but these drinks are also made from natural ingredients. So, today in this article we will be discussing some healthy Korean drinks.

Hidden benefits of Korean drinks

Yuja-cha (Citron Tea)

Yuja-cha is a traditional Korean tea made with Yuja (also known as yuzu in Japanese), hybrid citrus that’s a cross between a mandarin and ichang papeda, a hardy lemon-scented fruit. The caffeine-free tea is traditionally served hot and is often had as a cold remedy.

Ingredients