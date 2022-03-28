Know the hidden benefits of these Korean drinks

Do you love Korean drinks? Do you know about their health benefits?
Besides culinary, South Korea also has a wide variety of speciality drinks. Starting from alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic, to healthy traditional drinks. Korean traditional drinks still have a lot of fans!
This is due to the benefits that can be obtained from traditional Korean drinks. Not only easy to make but these drinks are also made from natural ingredients. So, today in this article we will be discussing some healthy Korean drinks.
Hidden benefits of Korean drinks
Yuja-cha (Citron Tea)
Yuja-cha is a traditional Korean tea made with Yuja (also known as yuzu in Japanese), hybrid citrus that’s a cross between a mandarin and ichang papeda, a hardy lemon-scented fruit. The caffeine-free tea is traditionally served hot and is often had as a cold remedy.
Ingredients
For the Yuja Chung (Citron Tea Marmalade):
- 5 yuja fruits (citron or yuzu)
- 3/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup very warm water
For the Yuja Cha (Yuja tea):
- 1 spoonful Yuja Chung
- 1 cup hot water
Steps to Make It
Make the Yuja Chung
- Slice the Yuja fruits thinly and quarter them. Leave the peel intact but remove the seeds.
- In a large bowl, dissolve the honey in the warm water, making a thick syrup.
- Add the Yuja fruit slices to the honey mixture, mixing to combine to make the Yuja Chung (Yuja marmalade).
- Keep in a closed container at room temperature for one day and then store in the refrigerator.
Make the Yuja tea
To make tea, dissolve 1 spoonful of Yuja Chung into hot water.
When you drink the tea, you also eat the bits and pieces of Yuja fruit and rind that come your way.
Sikhye
Sikhye is believed to be able to relieve aches and prevent dehydration. This unique taste can only be found in South Korea. In South Korea and in overseas Korean grocery stores, sikhye is readily available in cans or plastic bottles.
One of the largest South Korean producers of sikhye is the Vilac company of Busan. Most canned sikhye typically have a residue of cooked rice at the bottom. Homemade sikhye is often served after a meal in a Korean restaurant. There are several regional variations of sikhye.
These include Andong sikhye and yeonyeop sikhye or yeonyeopju, a variety of sikhye made in Gangwon province. Andong sikhye differs in that it includes radishes, carrots, and powdered red pepper. Also, it is fermented for several days as opposed to being boiled