5 Morning Drinks For Clear Skin

Although people tirelessly focus on their skincare routine to get the glow on their face, they forget the most important thing which is diet. If you have a good day and night skincare routine but have a poor diet, then you are chopping the very branch you are sitting on. Be thoughtful of what you put inside your mouth, and you will see the results almost immediately. Starting the day by consuming the things we mention below can help you massively.

Here are some of the drinks:

Water Therapy

Drinking a good amount of water gives wonderful results. Our body consists of 75 percent water in the form of fluids, and water has several functions that keep skin clean and healthy; dehydration, on the other hand, makes our skin dry and itchy. Consuming an average of 4.5 to 5.5 liters of water daily boosts your body with minerals and oxygen carriers release all toxins from it and result in maintaining the electrolyte balance of the body with skin moisturizers, preventing acne.

Honey And Lemon Water

Add two to three spoons of honey and a spoon of lemon juice to water as this acts as an electrolyte and produces antioxidants and anti-aging components. It helps in cleaning out harmful toxins from your body and also helps in weight loss. While honey has anti-aging nutrients that keep your skin moisturized, lemon contains vitamin C that helps in new cells and skin rejuvenation.

Fruit Juices

Fruits are rich in vitamins and micronutrients. Fruits like carrots, beetroots, pomegranate, and even vegetables like sweet potato have rich minerals and vitamins that help in preventing acne and boost healthy skin.

Carrot and beetroot contain vitamin A that prevents acne, wrinkles, and pigmentation, and helps maintain healthy skin, Beetroot juice provides good blood circulation and keeps skin healthy. Even salads, of tomatoes and cucumbers, can also prevent acne if these salads are included in one’s regular diet.

Green Tea

If you are a tea lover, add green tea or lemon tea to your diet. It prevents acne and contains vitamin C along with other nutrients that keep skin naturally healthy and glowing.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric is a traditional and Ayurvedic medicine that acts as an antibiotic and antiviral agent. It is rich in antioxidants that retard the aging process. Adding one spoon of turmeric to milk or hot water every morning can give good results for healthy skin.