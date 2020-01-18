Carrot is a popular root vegetable that reaches its peak sweetness in the winter season. Chilly conditions make carrots taste extra sweet and juicy. This bright root vegetable is versatile and great to cook with as it is quite delicious and healthy to eat. It is widely used in Indian food preparations. You can eat them with dips or add them to fresh vegetable juices, soups, pulao or vegetable dishes. ‘Khatti-Meethi Gajar ki Subzi’ is one of the yummiest recipes among Indian dry vegetables which uses a carrot as the main ingredient. This mildly spiced flavourful dry vegetable dish is most commonly eaten in North India.

Here is the quick recipe:

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Carrots: 300 grams

Fenugreek seeds: ½ tsp

A pinch of Hing powder

Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

Kasoori methi: 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Coriander seed powder: 1 tsp

Fennel seed powder: ½ tsp

Sugar: ½ tsp

Tamarind powder: 2/3 tsp

Mustard oil: 1 tbsp

A few Coriander leaves

Method:

Peel off carrots and wash them thoroughly. Cut them length-wise in long and thick pieces (2” long and 1/2” thick). Heat oil in a pan. Add fenugreek seeds and hing powder. When fenugreek seeds turn light brown in colour, add carrot and saute for few seconds. Add kastoori methi, salt and turmeric powder. Mix well and cover the pan. Let the carrots cook on low flame in the closed pan for ten minutes. Open the lid and add fennel powder, coriander powder, sugar and tamarind powder. Mix well. Saute for five minutes on low flame.

Turn off the flame. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with chapati, puri or paratha and raita. It makes for a tasty, full-fledged meal which can be eaten in lunch or dinner.

Just simple yet delicious! Worth trying!