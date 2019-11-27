Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut keeps on experimenting with her dressing sense. But, instead of going with the hottest trends, she likes to keep it classic. This is what makes her style different from the rest of the lot. The actress has created her own niche when it comes to fashion.

On Tuesday, the actress proved to be no different as she added a contemporary touch to classic pahadi attire by Pero.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share two pictures of herself, where she can be seen donning a long A-line dress in grey. The long dress was then layered with a long jacket that featured a long panel of Aztec print along its front.

While the outfit was clearly a contemporary one, the print on the jacket added a trendy touch. She styled her look with a pair of high boots by Tom Ford. To complete her look, the Queen actress let her signature curls out and kept her makeup simple with blushed cheeks and natural-toned lips.

Her fans really loved the look as the styling was on point. One user comment, “So Pretty”. Another user wrote, “Gorgeous”.