Kajol is ‘too kicked’ after wearing sneakers to a party

Ditching the discomfort of towering heels, actress Kajol chose comfort as she wore sneakers to a party and was ‘kicked’ about it.

Kajol took to Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a gamut of pictures of herself dressed in a long white skirt with black patterns, paired with a fitted leotard and a colourful cover-up.

Instead of stilettos to accentuate her perfectly toned body, the actress chose to prioritise comfort by wearing white sneakers.

“Finally wore my sneakers to a party! Too kicked 🙂 (pun intended) #ootd #sneakers #sopunny,” wrote Kajol, who is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actresses, in the caption.

Kajol, who is married to Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, is a regular social media user and keeps her fans entertained by giving them a sneak peek into her personal life.

The actress, who has completed over 32 years in Hindi cinema after making her debut in 1992 with ‘Bekhudi’, was last seen in projects such as the anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ and the courtroom drama ‘The Trial’.

Her upcoming project includes ‘Do Patti’ with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Tagged as a mystery thriller, Shashanka Chaturvedi’s directorial tells the tale based in the northern Indian hills.