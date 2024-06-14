Jamuns: Why Indians cannot get enough of it?

You go to the bazaar or get outside the metro station or even outside your locality; you will find individuals selling in baskets dark purple bite-sized fruits called jamuns that come with a sour-sweet flavour. Although these small bite-sized plum-like jamuns are Indigenous to India during the summers, jamuns come with a rich flavour profile and multiple benefits for overall human health. Jamun fruit holds a significant foundation in the practices of Ayurveda and has been used to treat everything from diabetes and cholesterol to a lot more.

For every 100 g serving of jamun, you get 15 mg of calcium, 1.62 mg of iron, 0.13 g of protein, and 55 mg of potassium. Wondering what are some of the medicinal and health benefits this wonder fruit has? Read below to find more.

Increases haemoglobin levels

The high amounts of Vitamin C and iron in this fruit are what make it such a prized possession towards increasing red blood cell count. Jamun is often recommended to women during their menstrual cycle as the iron level is depleted with blood loss, which needs to be managed and controlled for optimal bodily functions. The iron in jamun also acts as a blood purifier, removing toxins and helping to transport oxygen optimally.

Helps manage diabetes

For diabetes patients, restriction in diet can often lead to missing out on a few fruits and veggies, even including mangoes and fruit juices, because of the high sugar content. However, when it comes to jamun, experts often recommend this fruit to diabetic patients because of its low glycemic index and how it aids towards managing and controlling blood sugar levels.

Gives you glowing skin

Jamun is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, which is pretty much known for fighting free radicals and giving you glowing skin. The antioxidants help purify the blood and eliminate the toxins while at the same time boosting collagen production to prevent ageing and dull-looking skin.

Helps improve gut health

The diuretic property of jamun makes it the ideal fruit to be consumed if you are suffering from digestive-related issues. The antioxidants present in this fruit help flush out the toxins while at the same time aiding in digestive issues, including constipation, bloating, nausea and vomiting.

Jamun is also known for providing you with healthy skin and towards acting as an immunity booster because of the presence of antioxidants. The several other roles that jamun undertakes would be preventing infection and protecting the eyes while at the same time managing oral health.