International Plastic Bag Free Day: 5 Alternatives to Replace Plastic

As the world observes International Plastic Bag Free Day, and with the single-use plastic ban already implemented in India by the Union government from July 1, there are five alternatives you can use to replace plastic at your home.

Making small changes can go a long way in building a sustainable future for the next generation. Plastic pollution is one of the most persistent problems of today.

Bamboo Bristle toothbrush

Bamboo toothbrushes are an eco-friendly alternative since the product is developed from bamboo which is a natural plant. Hence it becomes a fully biodegradable and sustainable product to use. This Bamboo Bristle Toothbrush is ergonomically designed to keep up with your oral hygiene. It also helps in eliminating the use of plastic toothbrushes that cause harm to our planet.

Neewmwood detangling Combs

There are many advantages of going for a wooden comb such as its lightweight, and softer bristles, which can reduce the possibilities of hair damage and improve blood flow as well. It helps improve the quality of hair keeping you more relaxed. If you are moving to sustainable products that are stylish yet environment friendly this is a perfect fit for you.

Copper Bottle

Copper bottles are known for their multiple advantages such as it has antioxidant properties, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic. In addition, it helps in the formation of hemoglobin and cell regeneration. If you are looking for alternatives and to be a contributor to saving our earth, using these copper bottles can be a start, to begin with.

Canvas Tote Bag

If you are really the one voting for clean energy and a plastic pollution-free environment what would be a better way to propagate this by using this stylish tote bag that speaks it all. This is an ideal bag that comes in handy for your shopping and a bag that speaks for itself when you buy groceries from vendors. A perfect example of making a style statement yet creating awareness about sustainable choices too!

Eco Friendly travel Bamboo Cutlery kit

The simplest products to start with, in contributing to a plastic-free environment are these Biodegradable cutleries. There is no need to use plastic spoons and forks when you can replace them with bamboo. This kit is easy to use and is travel friendly as well. These products are born from nature and go back to nature as well.