Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga on 21 st June 2023 with great enthusiasm by organising yoga sessions at its various project sites.

In Chandigarh, a yoga session was organised under the guidance of eminent yoga instructor Baljeet Singh at BBMB Rest House, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh where senior officers and employees of BBMB participated.



Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman BBMB said that “Yoga not only enhances a person’s physical health but it also balances the mental and spiritual well being”. Chairman added “the theme of IDY 2023 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” i.e. Yoga for all as one world, one family and emphasized that Yoga is to connect and unite people”.