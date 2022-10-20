Indiscriminate use of steroid increases osteoporosis disease risk: Experts

Osteoporosis, usually detected in postmenopausal women because of estrogenic hormone deficiency after 50 years, has increased post-Covid-19 period because of rampant steroid use, said experts on the occasion of ‘World Osteoporosis Day’ celebration on Thursday at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

The Department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, organised a public awareness campaign in the OPD premises. It was inaugurated by Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty and Dean Prof Prashant Ragahav Mahapatra.

All postmenopausal women and elderly man should undergo yearly BMD estimation using DEXA scan. All postmenopausal women and elderly man should undergo yearly BMD estimation using DEXA scan, said Dr Mohanty.

Osteoporosis may lead to back pain, knee pain and can cause fracture after trivial fall. People should do regular exercise and take proper diet and medication to prevent osteoporosis. The elderly patients should be supplemented with calcium and Vitamin D, said Prof Mohapatra.

A free bone mineral density check-up was also organized on the occasion in which 78 patients were found to have reduced bone mineral density and appropriate treatment was provided to them. AIIMS Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas lauded the Orthopaedic Department for its endeavour in sensitizing the public on this health issue.