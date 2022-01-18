Incredible health benefits of Ber (Jujube)

Jujube or ber, if you could recall, is a sweet and tarty fruit that is often offered during the festival of Maha Shivratri. This magical fruit is filled with amazing health benefits. You can binge upon this healthy snack option to satisfy your sweet cravings.

The arrival of this fruit also marks the beginning of the Spring season in India. Jujube is widely cultivated across South Asia. What’s more, the appearance of jujube is somewhat similar to palm dates, and therefore it is often known as red dates, Chinese dates, Korean dates, Indian dates across the globe.

Ber comes in various colors, dried ber is mostly dark red or purplish-black whereas raw ber is green in color. Jujube is pocket-sized fruit, which has some fabulous health benefits. From inducing sleep to ensuring a healthy gut, these little jujubes are a perfect dose of nutrition.

These tiny fruits are filled with minerals like potassium, phosphorus, manganese, iron, and zinc. A combination of these minerals is necessary for maintaining good heart health. Iron helps in improving the hemoglobin count which in turn prevents anemia. These minerals are important in regulating the blood flow in the body.

Here are some incredible benefits of jujube fruit that will make you love the fruit even more.

Aids in Weight Loss

Jujube fruits are a rich source of protein and fiber and have a very low-calorie content. When consumed it works to satisfy nutritional needs and gives a feeling of being filled up. It is also helpful in decreasing glucose levels that prevent additional weight gain, especially belly fat.

Improves Mental Health and Brain function

Jujube fruits possess neuro-protective effects and also promote memory and learning. It imparts anxiolytic and soothing effects on the body thereby relieving anxiety and insomnia. It treats various neurological degenerative diseases and improves the quality of life. Studies also show that it has anti-depressant action and has positive effects on neurotransmitters and stress hormones. The jujube fruit contains flavonoid kaempferol 3-O-rutinoside which is a potential option to protect neuronal cells against oxidative stress.

Helps Control Blood Pressure

Jujube fruit is an excellent therapy for maintaining normal blood pressure. It helps with blood flow into the brain by increasing nitric oxide levels and thus, reducing high blood pressure. Also, Jujube fruits contain high amounts of potassium and low content of sodium. This helps in vasodilation and maintaining optimum blood pressure.

Anti-inflammatory and Anti-microbial Agent

Jujube fruits contain betulinic acid that has been found to have anti­inflammatory activity and antibacterial properties. It inhibits the growth of both Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli that are responsible for many bacterial infections.

Powerful Anti-oxidant

Jujube fruits are very rich in vitamin C and contain a chemical constituent called betulinic acid that helps increase glutathione levels thus, protecting against oxidative stress.

Improves Digestive Health

Jujube fruit possesses a lot of fiber content that aids in preventing chronic constipation. Dietary fiber works as a good laxative that makes bowel movement easier.

It is a proven therapy for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that works by enhancing intestinal barrier function and activation of the AMPK enzyme.

It also contains pectin that shows anti-diarrheal properties.

Relieves Cough

Jujube fruit contains a special enzyme called bromelain that is found to reduce phlegm and mucus build upbuild-up. Thus, it aids in clearing respiratory pathways and sinus cavities.

Anti-allergic

Jujube fruits are loaded with anti-histaminic properties. It helps to stabilize mast cells that modulate immune properties and prevents allergic reactions. Studies also show that it has a potential role in treating anaphylaxis of allergic rhinitis.

Prevents and Treats Osteoporosis

Jujubes contain a huge variety of minerals, such as manganese, copper, potassium, and magnesium, that are essential for healthy bones. It provides strength to bones particularly in the elderly with osteoporosis.

Prevents Cancer

Jujube fruit is an excellent strategy for cancer treatment. The dried pulp of Z. jujuba is a source of essential unsaturated fatty acids including oleic, linoleic, palmitic, and palmitoleic acids. Studies show that this fruit contains a variety of triterpenic acids namely ceanothus, alphitolicapostolic, zizyberanal, zizyberanalic, epicanthic, pantothenic, betulinic acid, oleanolic (OA), ursolic, and zizyberenalic acids. These compounds have cytotoxic effects and they also modulate apoptotic processes beneficial in cancer treatment.

Detoxifies Blood

Jujube fruit contains saponins and alkaloids which have been directly linked to the detoxification of blood. It eliminates harmful toxins from the blood, tones it, and prevents the body from various blood-related diseases.

Anti-aging Agent

Jujube fruit is an excellent anti-aging agent. As this fruit contains high amounts of vitamin C, this helps prevent wrinkles, melanin deposition, and pigmentation.