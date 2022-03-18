Here are some important tips for kids dental health

We all as parents always take care of every single issue related to our child because we never want to see them in any problem. Small kids always need more attention as compared to adults. Whether the issue is related to their mental health or dental health, everything thing needs an eye-roll.

Today we have collected some important tips related to your kid’s dental health. Just scroll down and know them.

Here’s when and how to care for those little choppers:

Even before your baby starts teething, run a clean, damp washcloth over the gums to clear away harmful bacteria.

When your baby gets teeth, brush them with an infant toothbrush.

When two of your baby’s teeth touch, you can begin flossing between them.

Around age 2, your child should learn to spit while brushing. Avoid giving your child water to swish and spit because this can make swallowing toothpaste more likely.

Kids ages 3 and up should use only a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste.

Always supervise kids younger than 8 while brushing, as they’re likely to swallow toothpaste.

Even babies can get tooth decay. Putting a baby to sleep with a bottle can harm a baby’s teeth. If you are prone to tooth decay or gum disease, your kids might be at higher risk as well. So sometimes even the best brushing and flossing habits can’t prevent a cavity. Be sure to call your dentist if your child complains of tooth pain, which could be a sign of a cavity that needs treatment.

Let children help choose their toothbrushes. They can pick one that has a favorite color or character.

Let children help choose toothpaste. They can pick their favorite flavor.

Read books or watch videos that talk about dental hygiene.

Use a timer to make sure kids brush their teeth for 2 minutes. Or play their favorite song to help keep track of time.

Reward children for good oral care. Do not give them food or sugary treats. Offer something healthy or simple instead, like apple slices or a gold star.

Plan a fun activity following your child’s dentist visit.

Poor oral care can lead to infection, disease, or other teeth problems. And with these tips, you can care for your child.