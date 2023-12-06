How to naturally boost your collagen production

Did you know that collagen plays a vital role in maintaining the elasticity and resilience of your skin? The body naturally produces collagen during youth, but as you age, the production decreases, potentially leading to lackluster skin, hair, and the emergence of wrinkles. Additionally, collagen is crucial for preserving bone structure and density, and reduced levels with age can result in brittle bones. While collagen supplements are an option, there are various natural methods to enhance collagen production. Read on to discover how.

Utilize Aloe Vera

Surprisingly, aloe vera can contribute to boosting collagen in your body. Ever wondered why aloe vera is recommended for treating damaged skin and wounds? It contains a molecule called sterol, which promotes collagen production, aiding in the healing of damaged skin cells. Whether applied directly, used in combination with skincare products, or consumed as aloe vera juice, it can be beneficial.

Pay Attention to Your Eating Habits

Your diet significantly influences overall collagen production. Certain foods naturally enhance collagen production, such as chicken broth, fish, and vitamin C-rich foods. Chicken bone broth, a popular collagen supplement alternative, and fish, which is rich in collagen, are noteworthy choices. Additionally, include Vitamin C-rich foods like strawberries, oranges, berries, red peppers, broccoli, cilantro, and more in your diet.

Advertisement

Stay Active

Physical exercise has a profound impact on collagen production. Keep yourself active throughout the day to boost collagen and improve blood circulation.

Limit Sugar Intake

After the age of 30-35, collagen production decreases, and excessive sugar intake accelerates the formation of AGEs, breaking down collagen prematurely and hastening the aging process. Consume sugar in moderation, scrutinize food labels, and avoid products with added sugar.

Incorporate Ginseng into Your Routine

Beyond shielding your skin from UVB rays, ginseng plays a crucial role in boosting collagen. Recognized in the healthcare industry for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginseng helps protect the body’s healthy cells.

Collagen is essential for maintaining skin radiance. These natural methods of boosting collagen support your journey in preserving healthy cells and sustaining your skin’s glow.