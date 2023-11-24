How to Be an Active Listener?

In every sphere of life, communication plays an integral role. While expressing your thoughts and feelings verbally is crucial, so is the skill of active listening, where comprehension goes beyond mere hearing. Despite our desire to believe otherwise, not all of us excel at being active listeners. The ability to actively listen enables you to thoroughly analyze a conversation, making the other person feel valued and acknowledged, as they sense your genuine interest and engagement in what they have to say. Therefore, here are some key tips to assist you in swiftly becoming an active listener.

Maintain Eye Contact

During any conversation, maintaining eye contact is a crucial element to adhere to. However, a constant gaze can be overwhelming for the speaker. Strive for a rhythmic approach—look at the speaker for a while and then break eye contact to convey active listening without intimidation. Conversely, looking around or down may convey boredom and a desire to end the conversation. Periodically nodding your head subtly indicates that you appreciate the speaker’s perspective.

Be Aware of Non-Verbal Cues

Pay attention to the speaker’s body language. Non-verbal cues can reveal unspoken words or emotions. Rapid speech may indicate nervousness or anxiety, while slow, soft speech can convey confidence or an effort to choose words carefully. Body language, such as fidgeting or sweating, may signify nervousness.

Be Detailed with Your Open-Ended Questions

Questions concluding with a simple yes or no can quickly stifle a conversation. Asking detailed questions demonstrates engagement and helps sustain the conversation’s flow. A lack of descriptive questions or responses can be detrimental to a conversation. Open-ended questions prompt extensive responses, fostering thoughtfulness.

Avoid Judgment

Reflect on what you’ve heard from the speaker, but refrain from passing judgment. Recognize that every individual is unique. By withholding judgment, you create a comfortable and valued environment for the speaker, fostering a sense of freedom in their conversation with you. Accepting their words rather than assuming is a powerful way to demonstrate empathy.

An active listener consciously strives to comprehend what others are saying, earning them appreciation from their peers. By investing a bit of effort, you can develop this admirable skill using the aforementioned tips.