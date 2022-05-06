Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 6

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

You are likely to spend your time in sports to maintain your physical stamina. Avoid overspending and dubious financial schemes. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. A surprise message will give you sweet dream. Looks like your seniors at work are acting angelic today. You have to learn to utilize your free time or else you will be left behind in life. Your partner might do something fabulous unintentionally, which will be really unforgettable.

Taurus

Involve yourself in paying some sport as it is the secret of perpetual youth. Today, your siblings can ask you for your financial help, but helping them can add to your financial burden. However, the situation will soon improve. Spouse and children provide extra affection and care. Love is just like spring; flowers, air, sunshine, butterflies. You will feel the romantic tickle today. Those appearing for competitive exam need to keep their cool. Let the examination fear not unnerve you. Your effort would definitely bring positive result. To enjoy life, you must take out time to see your friends as well. No on will come to your rescue if you stay isolated and disconnected from the society itself. Today, your spouse will make you feel that you are the only one in the world.

Gemini

Don’t waste your time in building castle in the air. Rather conserve your energy to do something meaningful. Today, one of your siblings can borrow money from you. Although you will fulfil their wish, but it can worsen your financial hardships. You should do something exciting and different with people at home. You will be highly sensitive to remarks made by your lover-You need to control your emotions and avoid doing anything that could worsen the situation. This is an excellent time for developing professional contacts in other countries. Today, students will be occupied by their feelings of love, which can waste a lot of their time. Your life partner might give less care and importance to your family members as compared to his/her family members in times of need today.

Cancer

Your swift action will solve your longstanding problem. You are very likely to attain monetary benefits from your mother’s side today. It is possible for your maternal uncle or maternal grandfather to help you financially. Try to be reasonable especially with people who love and care for you. Only by clearly understanding you can give emotional support to your wife. Wonderful day for those in the creative fields as they receive long awaited fame and recognition. Today, you can spend an evening with an office colleague, although in the end, you won’t be much appreciative of the time you both have spend together and think of it as a waste. Frustration will increase between you and your love partner due to the lack of time

Leo

Health will be perfect today. Certain important work will come to a halt due to bleak financial position. Be generous in your approach and spend good loving moments with your family members. Today you will stop a heart from breaking. You will be honored for some of your good deeds today at work. Disenchanted by money, love, or family, you can go to meet a spiritual teacher today in search of divine pleasure. An old friend of yours might come and remind you the old beautiful memories with your spouse.

Libra

Be an optimistic and look at the brighter side. Your confident expectations open the door for realization of your hopes and desires. Money position improves as delayed payments are recovered. Friends will brighten up your day as they plan out something exciting for the evening. All those complaints and grudges in your relationship will vanish on this amazing day. It is also the good time to express yourself- and work on projects that are of creative nature. Your sense of humor will be your greatest asset. Marriage is a blessing, and today you are going to experience it.

Scorpio

Health needs care. The court will make decisions in your favour today if you were involved in a case regarding money-related matters. It will benefit you financially. Friends and spouse brings comfort and happiness to you otherwise a dull and slow day. Romantic entanglement will add spice to your happiness. Those connected with art and theatre will find several new opportunities to give their creative best. You will use your hidden qualities to make the best of the day. If you were feeling cursed since long, this is the day when you will feel blessed.

Sagittarius

It is high time for you to take the help of spirituality as it is the one of the best option to counterattack your mental stress. Meditation and yoga will enhance your mental toughness. You can acquire money from an unknown source today, which will resolve many of your financial troubles. Health of parents improves and they shower their love on you. You will have difficulty trying to make your mate understand your position. Your hard work will show colors today at work. Today, you would like to do all the things that you used to love during your childhood. You or your spouse might get hurt in bed today, so be gentle with each other.

Capricorn

Keep your patience as your continuous effort coupled with common sense and understanding will guarantee your success. Those who are married may have to spend a lot of money on the education of their children today. Your charms and personality will help you make few new friends. Past happy memories will keep you busy. Valuable support from a friend would help you in professional matters. Today is one of those days when things will not move the way you want. Today, you will know that how does it feel to have a wonderful life partner.

Aquarius

Inoculate a bright beautiful and glorious picture in your mind to uplift your spirits. Avoid overspending and dubious financial schemes. You should spend your spare time enjoying the company of children-even if you have to go out of your way to make that happen. Love is the feeling to be felt and shared with your beloved. You will feel that your creativity has been lost and you find it extremely difficult to make decisions. While fulfilling the needs of the family, you often forget to give yourself a break. But today, you will be able to take out some time for yourself and look for a new hobby. Today, you will forget all the hardships of your life with the love of your spouse.

Pisces

Try to get out of your office early for some recreation. Those who are married may have to spend a lot of money on the education of their children today. Today at home you should try not to offend others and adapt to your family needs. Love is the feeling to be felt and shared with your beloved. Everything seems in your favor today at work. Your sharp observation will help you stay ahead of others. Do you think that married life is all about compromises? If yes, you will know today that it’s the best thing ever happened to you.