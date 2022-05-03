Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 3

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun sign. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries:

Day filled with pleasure and enjoyment. Health problem of an elderly person in the family might cause tension. Don’t be revengeful towards your lover. Rather, explain your true feelings to your lover. People might demand too much of your time. Make sure your work is not affected while giving time. You will have quality time with family. Married life might show some side-effects.

Taurus:

You will attract attention with your charming behaviour. Stay alert as there are chances of valuables getting stolen. Take your parents into confidence regarding your new projects and plans. You will be in happy mood, thanks to love and romance. You will understand the value of support of your family. Suitable day to visit a lawyer to take some legal advice. The day will be better than normal days with your spouse.

Gemini:

Some of you might have to take important decisions today which will keep you nervous. You need to remain attentive today regarding your finances. Give priority to family problems. Give tiny bits of kindness and love to make it a special day. Make crucial chances to ensure success. You will spend time with your lover and express your feelings for him/ her. You will fall in love with your spouse again.

Cancer:

An excellent day for you filled with positivity. You will remain in high spirit. However, too much excitement could lead to downfall. So, control your emotions. Good day for planning to manage your finances. Pending tasks will be completed today. You will be exposed to others by attending seminars and events. You always fear to get separated from your loved one. Spend some time with family and try to understand your spouse. You will complain about negligence by your spouse. It may lead to argument between you and spouse.

Leo:

You will have peace in family and workplace. Your concentration will remain high to meet all your deadlines. Don’t get distracted. Focus on your target. You will feel relaxed due to presence of loved one. Today, you will get relief from stress that you had been experiencing for long. It’s time to change your lifestyle to keep stress a bay. You may indulge into fight with your spouse over financial issues. However, matter will be fixed in the evening. A wonderful day to make negotiation with new clients. You will get special attention from your spouse.

Virgo:

A good day to rekindle old relationships and develop new bonds. You will find solution to settle down past disputes and differences. This will help you enjoy the rest of day. You will save money by curtailing your expenses. You will not show interest for domestic work. You will realise today how much your beloved loves you. Business partners will stand as your pillar of strength at workplace and work together to complete pending assignments. You will find your spouse in a romantic mood. Don’t waste time! Make it as the best day of your married life.

Libra:

Today, you’ll realize the importance of money in life as you’ll be in dire need of it. Give proper time to your family. Let them feel that you care for them. Sped your quality time with them. Don’t give any chance to complain. Likely to share candyfloss and toffees with beloved on the cards. You are likely to invest more in technology to speed up your work. Today you would be full of good ideas and your choice of activities will bring you gains far beyond your expectations. The day is exclusive in your regular married life, you will experience something really unusual today.

Scorpio:

Today, you may go on a tour all of a sudden and this can be tiring. Massage your body with oil to give relief to muscles Financially, you will remain strong. Due to the benefic placement of planets and nakshatras, you’ll come across numerous opportunities to earn money today. Auspicious day to start a new family venture. Take the help of other members to make it a great success. You are going to be absorbed in romantic thoughts and past dreams. Professional advancements for some. Today, you will have ample time to spend with your spouse. Your lover will feel overwhelmed at the attention and love s/he will get. Your life-partner will put a lot many efforts today for you to make you the happiest.

Sagittarius:

Do not be casual when it comes to your health. Today, you may have to spend a lot of money on your mother or father’s health. This will, though, deteriorate your financial condition but also strengthen the relationship. Love- companionship and bonding on the rise. Unexpected romantic inclination will cloud your mind towards the evening. A period when new jobs or fresh business proposals brighten up your day. Unexpected travel for some proves to be hectic and stressful. It is a ‘go-mad’ day today! You will reach the extremity of love and romance with your spouse.

Capricorn:

It’s advisable to follow religious and spiritual interests today. You will make good money, but do not overspend. Spend time with family, children and friends to regenerate your energy. You might be dispirited due to harsh words of your beloved. Follow new methods to increase work efficiency. Your unique ways of doing things will interest those who are watching you closely. Even if you will plan to take your spouse out somewhere, you won’t be able to do so due to his/her health condition. Your marital life will be stressed. It could be about anything like food, cleaning, other household works, etc.

Aquarius: With your positive outlook and confidence you will impress people around you. Your creative talents will prove to be highly lucrative if used properly. Today is an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from those you love. You can brighten your love life by visiting some picnic spot. At work, things might be in your favor. Your ability to help those in need will bring you respect. You will realize that your marital life had never been so beautiful.

Pisces:

Invest in some sport to enhance your youthfulness. Those who still haven’t got their salaries can be worried regarding money matters. Ask any of your friends for a loan. Today, you will attract the attention of others without doing much on your side. Due to interruptions of family members of your spouse the day might be little bit upsetting. Talk to eminent people to get good ideas and plans. Make good use of your free time. Meet some of your old friends. A stranger might cause argument between you and your partner.