Who doesn’t love a traditional pudding or jalebi around Thanksgiving, but once in awhile it doesn’t hurt to deviate from the norm. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can take your Thanksgiving spread to another level this year by serving this classic sweet dish ‘Gulkand Kheer’.

Here is an easy-to-go recipe for making Gulkand Kheer for your loved ones on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, which is on November 28.

Ingredients

Rice: 90 grams

Gulkand: 30 grams

Rose syrup: 50 MI

Full cream milk: 1 litre

Almonds Slivers: 2 spoons

Rose petal: 3 nos

Sugar: 30 grams

Method

For making gulkand kheer, take milk in any vessel and place it on flame for simmering. Thoroughly clean ½ cup rice and wash well. Soak in water for 2 hours. After this strain rice and drain excess water.

When the milk starts boiling, mix rice into it. Stir the kheer with a ladle and after one simmer, reduce the flame. Add rose syrup, gulkand, and sugar. Keep stirring for every 1 to 2 minutes. This is to prevent milk from catching at the bottom.

(Inputs by Chef Nishant Chaubey)