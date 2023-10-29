Homemade DIY Ayurvedic Hair Masks for Dull and Damaged Hair

Have you been investing in expensive hair care products without seeing any significant improvements in your hair’s health? Is your hair still lackluster, damaged, and prone to frizz? Are you concerned about the excessive hair loss you experience daily? If you’ve answered yes to these questions, your search for solutions ends here. Did you know that Ayurveda offers DIY hair masks that won’t break the bank but can work wonders for your hair? In this article, we’ve curated a list of homemade Ayurvedic DIY masks just for our readers.

Henna + Amla Hair Mask

Henna and amla have long been recognized as potent remedies for combating dull hair, eliminating excess oil and impurities, as well as addressing free radicals and dandruff. Mix henna, methi, and amla powder with egg white, and you’ll have a magical concoction at your disposal. Egg white is rich in protein, an essential component for restoring strength and luster to your hair.

Ingredients

– 6 tbsp amla powder

– 2 tbsp henna

– 2 tbsp methi

– 1 egg white

How to?

Combine all the ingredients, add a bit of water to make a thick paste, and apply it to your scalp, hair, and roots. Leave it on for a maximum of 60 minutes and a minimum of 45 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Follow with your regular shampooing routine.

Raw Honey + Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Raw honey and coconut oil are two powerful ingredients with numerous benefits. Raw honey helps retain moisture, while coconut oil, rich in fatty acids, is excellent for hair repair.

Ingredients

– 3 tbsp coconut oil

– 3 tbsp raw honey

How to?

Mix these two ingredients, heat the mixture for a while, and then apply it to your hair, leaving it on for at least 20 minutes. Rinse your hair and follow with shampoo.

Reetha + Shikakai + Amla Hair Mask

These potent components help you achieve strong and shiny hair. Dandruff is a major culprit behind brittle hair and hair loss, and these ingredients are your allies in the battle against hair issues.

Ingredients

– 2 tbsp reetha powder

– 2 tbsp shikakai powder

– 4 to 5 tbsp amla juice

How to?

Mix all the ingredients and apply the smooth, thick paste to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 40 minutes, allowing it to work its magic. Rinse thoroughly and shampoo afterward.

Neem + Bhringraj Hair Mask

To combat premature greying, dandruff, and hair loss, use this hair mask at least once a week or once every two weeks. Neem, known for its antibacterial properties, will cleanse your scalp and eliminate bacteria. Bhringraj strengthens your hair and fights premature greying.

Ingredients

– 10 neem leaves

– 20 bhringraj leaves

How to?

Blend the leaves with a bit of water to create a homemade DIY paste. Apply this to your hair and let it sit until the mask dries. Rinse it off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.